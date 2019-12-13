Hockey’s moment of truth

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Columnist

Enough is enough.

Sports culture has gotten away with harassment, abuse and all manner of misogyny and racism for too long. Boys will be boys doesn’t work anymore; this world is toxic and it’s time for change.

The latest allegation against Calgary Flames head coach Bill Peters, that he not only physically abused players but also directed the n-word at a black player Akim Aliu while a coach in the American Hockey League, is despicable. And, of course, there was the list former Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock asked Mitch Marner to make in his rookie year, ranking the team’s players from hardest working to laziest, which he then showed to Marner’s teammates. In the weeks since Aliu’s revelations about Peters (who has resigned from the Flames), other players have shared similar stories, including accusations against Chicago Blackhawks’ assistant coach Marc Crawford.

But despite the seeming avalanche of revelations of coaching abuse, does anyone think this is the extent of it?

The NHL has largely been able to ignore the political hot potato of racism in sports over the last few years, but that’s really only because this sport is largely a middle-to-upper-class white man’s sport. There are about 20 black players currently in the NHL, and over the course of the league’s history there have been even fewer black coaches.

And while the alleged racist comments from Peters are disgusting enough, there is the issue of the governing culture in hockey that needs to be addressed by the NHL, not to mention junior leagues.

Daniel Carcillo, a former NHL player, has been outspoken about the hazing culture in junior hockey, and he also alleges his former coach Darryl Sutter was abusive toward players. In an interview with Global News, he said it’s time for the NHL and hockey to have a “reckoning.”

He’s right, but it takes a lot of optimism to believe it’s going to happen.

It’s been generally accepted that coaches can yell at their players, insult them, embarrass them, make them run until they vomit because that’s what it takes to win. And that’s what it takes to be a man.

Bob Stellick, a former executive for the Toronto Maple Leafs, said in an interview with Global News: “It’s a dinosaur approach. This idea of being tough enough to take it, and it builds character. It doesn’t really. We’re finding out it destroys people.”

The NHL would be wise to listen to men like Stellick and Carcillo because the time to end this kind of behaviour is long past due. There is little patience with fans, particularly younger ones, for actions like the ones Peters is accused of committing. And one can hope there will be little room left for the “old-school” coaches who disguise abuse by calling it motivation.

There is so much good to be found in sports: being a team player, winning and losing well, developing skills, overcoming obstacles, learning discipline. There are so many valuable and worthwhile lessons for boys and girls to take from participating in sports like hockey. And while it is certainly understandable for the expectations and demands to be higher on professional players, it shouldn’t take the form of abuse. No one should be subjected to that kind of treatment for any reason, let alone a sport.

I hope more players speak out. I hope the silence that typically surrounds hockey dressing rooms will be broken so more men feel comfortable calling out a harmful culture. Because while the fans and former players can demand better, until current players begin to push back against the toxicity and fewer coaches embrace abusive tactics, not much will change. In fact, it’s possible it simply goes deeper underground so the media and fans never hear about it.

No one should have to go to work in the morning wondering if he’ll be hit or screamed at or insulted and demeaned in front of his co-workers. No one should ever have to endure racist insults because he’s too afraid to speak up for fear of losing his job. In any typical work environment, any of these actions would be unacceptable and certainly cause for dismissal.

This is not creating strong men. This is creating and encouraging a culture of toxic masculinity that is harmful to all of us.

And no sport or championship is worth that.