How romantic is Canada?

By LINDSAY TARRINGTON

Staff Writer

As Valentine’s Day approaches, the feeling of love is present all around the world.

SpaSeekers, an online spa booking company, released its list of what the company believes are the most romantic cities in the world.

“City breaks are ideal for relaxation, culture, and, of course, romantic getaways,” states the company’s blog post on their website.

In order to rank the cities, SpaSeekers “analyzed” them and created a rating system based on five factors: marriage rates, #engaged posts, LGBTQ dating, #love posts and sexual activity.

The list is made up of 66 cities located all over the world, but Canada did not make the cut.

“That’s annoying because Canada has lots of romantic places in it,” says Shannon McConnell, a first-year Police Foundations student at Niagara College.

“Even close to home with Niagara Falls.”

McConnell says she believes that when companies release lists like these, the locations they highlight often attract more tourists, and even locals to the area.

Here are SpaSeekers’ top 10 most romantic cities around the world:

New York City, United States

SpaSeekers named New York City the most romantic city in the world after it received a ranking of 46.4 out of 50 by its rating system.

“It has seen the most marriage proposals over the last six months, according to Instagram data, and was rated the best city in the world for LGBT dating, with a score of five out of five,” states SpaSeekers’ post.

The company says the city has a lot of “idyllic” date locations, such as Central Park and the Empire State Building, where couples can take in “stunning cityscape views.”

London, United Kingdom

England’s capital came in second after receiving a ranking of 38.9 out of 50.

SpaSeekers says London had 1,813 Instagram posts about marriage proposals and was the fourth most sexually active city, but officially came in 44th for marriage rates.

Los Angeles, United States

LA came in third with a ranking of 37.3 out of 50.

The company says that Los Angeles is the third most popular city for marriage proposals.

Paris, France

The capital city of France took fourth when it received a ranking of 32.5 out of 50.

Chicago, United States

Chicago came in fifth after receiving an even ranking of 30 out of 50.

Berlin, Germany

Germany’s capital city held sixth when it received a ranking of 28.3 out of 50.

San Francisco, United States

San Francisco took seventh with a ranking of 28.2 out of 50.

Sydney, Australia

Sydney came in eighth after receiving a ranking of 27.4 out of 50.

Miami, United States

Miami held ninth with a ranking of 27.1 out of 50.

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne took spot number 10 when it received a ranking of 26.5 out of 50.

According to its post, SpaSeekers got their information from a variety of different sources.

The company analysed 241,000 Instagram posts over a time span of six months (from July to December) to gather the data they used to form its list. Most of the data collected was on marriage proposals and love.

It used a company called Linkfluence to manage and analyse posts that had been tagged #isaidyes, #heproposed, #engaged, #love and #inlove.

Linkfluence is a France-based social media intelligence company that aims to help customers improve their digital marketing and public relations strategies.

“Based on how they used hashtag popularity to rate the top romantic cities in the world would sort of make sense,” says McConnell. “But that clearly doesn’t include all of the people who don’t share their love stories on social media.”

McConnell says she thinks the company could have made the ratings fairer if they made a study for each country and then chose the top romantic cities, based on a wider range of people.

SpaSeekers got its data about LGBTQ dating from a study done by Nestpick, an aggregator website for furnished apartments. The study involved 2,500 participants from different locations around the world and ranked cities based on the quality of life for the LGBTQ community.

The company got its data about sexual activity from a study done by Lazeeva that ranked the highest sex positive cities in the world. This study was completed by interviewing 450,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 70.

In order to find out marriage rates, SpaSeekers says it looked at Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Family Database statistics.

SpaSeekers’ list, including the other 56 cities the company ranked as the most romantic, can be found on its blog at spaseekers.com/spa-blog.