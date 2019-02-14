How to achieve proper physical and mental health

Loading ... Loading ...

By BREANNE ELRICK

Columnist

“Be your best self,” is a cliché thrown around too often.

With the stressful lifestyle that Western society has constructed, it is nearly impossible to be your best self at every single given moment. A balance between responsibilities and self-care is essential to live happily and healthy.

Go to school. Join clubs. Eat well. Exercise. Have friends. Be a good friend. Get a job. Be a good son or daughter to your parents. Meet a significant other. Get married. Be a good wife or husband. Have kids. Be a good mom or dad. Be good at all of it.

That is just the start of the list of social pressures that average people face today. We are expected by society to be our highest performing selves, individually and as a group. The truth is, every single person goes through usual ups and downs and that’s totally okay.

There is no way we can consistently be on top of everything while enjoying life.

Don’t get me wrong. We should always want to be our best selves. However, we need to know what that means. That definition will change between individuals.

I believe that this pressure is a huge contribution to the mental health crisis around Canada.

If I’m not my highest performing self, I often feel like a failure. If I am late to class or get a bad grade, I feel like a failure. If I don’t have a clean house all of the time, I feel like a failure. If I disappoint the people around me, my friends, family and peers, I feel like I’ve failed them, too.

Though, none of these things make me a failure. In fact, pulling myself out of a hole of self-pity is one of the most empowering feelings in the world.

But the weight of the endless responsibilities has kicked me so far down before that I don’t want to stand back up. I’ve gone off the rails simply because the stress was too much to handle. It was easier not to care about a single thing than to care about all of the things at once.

I’m still trying to figure out how to be my best self without destroying my mental health. It will probably always be a work in progress. I am not in any way saying, “Hey guys, I’ve cracked the code to life.” I just know that I can’t be my best self if I’m not mentally secure.

It’s about balance. Balancing what makes you happy and your responsibilities as a member of society. It’s not easy, but it’s manageable to prioritize self-care if you give it your all.

I started by celebrating small accomplishments. At the end of every day, I would write down a list of everything I did that will positively affect my life. I’d even write the simple act of making my bed. The more things I had on the list, the easier it was to wind down at the end of the day and feel like I accomplished things.

I then had to identify the things that fired up my soul. Yoga is a huge contribution to the balance of my overall sense of self. I make sure that there are four days of the week that I can practice one hour of yoga. That hour of the day is for no one else but myself, which makes me feel like I have some control over my life.

I started to surround myself with people who make me feel like I am my best self. These are the people I share passions, morals and viewpoints with. People who enjoy the same things as me.

These people are my roommates, my boyfriend, and a few friends in my program and at work. These are the people who make me feel like I am a lot less alone in life than I convince myself to be at times.

I make sure I write down whatever responsibilities I have, all of my assignment due dates, tests, appointments, work schedules, on a large calendar in my room so I could see them every day. I update my agenda daily and I set alarms on my phone. These are all precautions for forgetting my priorities.

I take care of myself, but I also keep up with my responsibilities. If I get overwhelmed, I reach out to my professors, my bosses, my friends and my family. Most of the time, my needs are met with support.

It should be okay to fall behind. It should be okay to get overwhelmed and take a step back. We shouldn’t wallow and hate ourselves for mistakes.

For example, let’s say I walk into class only to realize there was a test that I didn’t know about. Obviously forgetting a test is stressful. It sucks to walk into a test you didn’t study for. I can either let guilt and anxiety take over my mind or I can try my hardest with the knowledge that I do have.

Even if I failed the test, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. The sun would still rise the following day and life would still go on. I would own up to my professor and I would write the test and learn from my mistake. There is ultimately no point in negativity. It would only make the test harder.

Being your best self isn’t about being perfect. There is no such thing as a perfect human being. We’re all going to make mistakes. Being your best self means different things for all of us. For me, it means financial stability, having a good academic standing, making sure I feed my body good food and my mind good vibes, and being around my favorite people.

In the future, those things might not be as high of a priority as they are now, but, at this moment, as long as those things are in order, I know that I’m doing something right in life.