If it feels broken, how can it be love?

By DEVIN D’AMELIO

Columnist

In the world of online dating and easy to find hook-ups, it’s tempting to always be on the hunt for a fresh face and the next flavour of the week.

With apps such as Tinder, Bumble and Hinge, it’s all too easy to find someone new, all the time.

But there are also people out there bending over backwards to support a relationship that isn’t panning out the way they envisioned when they first met their partners.

The question that needs to be answered is this: Is it worth trying to fix something that is visibly broken?

For 20-somethings like me, finding out who we want to be is hard enough without the burden of another person who is trying to do the same. That leaves you with two people trying to work around each other, neither one of them knowing what they want out of life.

Some things to consider: Is it worth sticking around, trying to make things work when you’re already faced with such doubt? Why not cut the cord and call it a loss? Why is it so difficult to let go of relationships that have run their course?

In my experience — and stories shared from friends who have experienced heartbreak and betrayal — it seems as though we’re too busy trying to make everything seem perfect. The illusion of a happy relationship somehow equates to our worth as a human being. It’s so silly to think that we have this inherent need to portray a happy and stable life with someone else, as if being in a relationship has any bearing on who we are as an individual.

Shouldn’t we be more concerned about trying to piece ourselves together before trying to piece another person into our lives?

And with the many options we have to meet people, is it too “New Age” to assume that we’ll choose one person and just have to work it out with them forever? Why not find someone else who matches up better? Someone who complements your character, instead of simply enhancing it.

You know the old saying—if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. But it doesn’t always have to be broken. Maybe it’s just not benefiting your life or helping you progress.

We shouldn’t sit around waiting for someone to change when there are so many other options and people in the world to experience life with (or without).

This is the age that we have to make serious life decisions that will impact us for the rest of our lives. Shouldn’t we be working toward our goals and dreams instead of trying to maintain something with someone whose mind could change at any time?

Of course, this isn’t always the case, but I have heard the same from patrons at the bar I work at, people I have just met and close friends. All were in a relationship for over a year; they weren’t happy anymore but were still unsure about what to do.

My advice is simple: choose to be happy. If a year goes by in a relationship and you already have doubts, why would you want to continue suffering through it?

It’s not always as easy as just walking away, but it’s a lot easier to do it sooner than later.

Later means you’ve moved in with each other. Later means you support each other financially. Later means your lives and families are tangled together.

Sooner means less collateral damage.

There are so many people in the world who have so many things to bring to the table and being young enough to start over is a gift that will not last forever.

This column isn’t anti-relationships. It’s just meant to serve as a reminder that you’re under no obligation to stay somewhere or with someone who doesn’t allow you to be completely and utterly free and happy.