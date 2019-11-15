Immigrants love Canada, too

Loading ... Loading ...

By THERESA REDULA

Columnist

Hashtags “#fireCherry” and “#youpeople” were trending last week after hockey commentator Don Cherry singled out immigrants for not wearing poppies ahead of Remembrance Day.

Cherry said: “You people that come here – whatever it is – you love our way of life, you love our milk and honey. At least you could pay a couple of bucks for poppies or something like that. These guys paid for your way of life that you enjoy in Canada. These guys paid the biggest price.”

He then said he was going to run it again for “good people, and good Canadians that bought a poppy.”

Ron MacLean, sitting beside Cherry, nodded throughout Cherry’s speech and gave a thumbs up at the end and said, “Looking forward.”

The viral incident happened on the Coach’s Corner segment on Hockey Night in Canada.

Cherry said he doesn’t see many people in Toronto, especially those who he believes are immigrants, honouring fallen Canadian soldiers by wearing a poppy.

I do understand his intentions in his statement. I could tell he genuinely just wanted people who live in Canada to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers, and I am all for that cause. Yes, I agree they paid the biggest price, and yes, they did the ultimate sacrifice for the life that everyone has in Canada. I believe Cherry’s intentions were in the right place.

But how he spoke about it was wrong. Cherry has since been fired.

It is wrong that he pointed a finger specifically toward immigrants. What Cherry said is insensitive and hurtful. Here’s why.

Immigrants sacrifice to be able to live in Canada. They try their best to know more about Canadian culture and are proud of being in Canada. Many immigrants gave up good opportunities, or even a stable career, to come to Canada seeking a better life that is not even guaranteed.

They take a careful look at learning how to get here and settle, a process that may take months or even years to happen, doing paperwork after paperwork with an amount of money that’s no joke. International students pay more tuition fees than domestic students, often more than double the amount. This does not even include the flight tickets and the processing fees.

And when they are finally able to get here, they will now have to adjust to a new life, one different than the one they were living before. That process is not easy at all.

It’s not that immigrants do not respect all those who fought in the war. It’s just that some honestly don’t know.

Immigrants loved Canada even before setting foot in Canada. To say immigrants aren’t grateful is something I strongly disagree with.

As a newcomer myself, I am very grateful for all the opportunities that I have been experiencing.

We immigrants are just learning. I’ve been in Canada for a little over a year now, but I can still see that there’s still much more to learn. If people were born in a different country, especially another continent, it’s more difficult to adjust to the life in the country: conversations, weather, law, lifestyle, their go-to coffee shop, the ingredients they usually cook with, and the list goes on.

Immigrants leave the comforts of their home, culture, food, friends and family they grew up with, only to end up experiencing racism and xenophobic remarks just like Cherry’s.

We may have said things that may sound awkward or offensive to Canadians, but it’s never our intention. You may see us hanging out with people from the same country we were born in, you may hear us speaking another language. But trust me, we all want to learn more about Canada. Our English may be fluent, but there are still cultural barriers to breakthrough. What’s offensive for Canadian-born citizens may not be offensive to us, and what’s offensive for us may not be offensive to Canadians. You can say you didn’t mean to offend immigrants, but you still have hurt people with your words.

A poppy is a symbol of hope for a positive future and peace. Poppies are never meant to divide people. Poppies show the significance of all the wars that Canadian veterans went through, and yes, we should appreciate all the sacrifices they made. And because of those who made the ultimate sacrifice, we are currently living in a country where it’s free to practice whichever religion you choose. You are free to speak your mind and vote for whomever you decide.

Cherry’s remarks shouldn’t have just been directed towards the newcomers. He could have just said everyone must wear a poppy

I believe the solution here is finding more ways for people, especially the younger generations, to be informed about Remembrance Day and what it stands for.

A year ago, I didn’t know what the poppy meant. But I learned about it because I honestly had to and it is now a part of what I had to learn for my program. I’m happy that I did.

But what about those who are not taking humanities-related programs and courses? How will they grasp not just the context of it, but the whole meaning of it? How will we make everyone realize the people behind these stories are real and not just statistics or words and names in history books? Knowing what it is about is one thing. Understanding and having better education about it is another.