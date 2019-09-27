In Canada, outside the ring, be nice

Loading ... Loading ...

Theresa Redula

Columnist

“Welcome to Edmonton” was trending on Twitter after American professional wrestler Lacey Evans posted a video with a police officer ticketing her for speeding on an Edmonton highway recently.

In the video, Evans, who was in Alberta for a WWE Live! show, challenges the police officer if he knows who she is. “I have no idea,” said the officer, who is identified by his name tag as G.M. Brettell.

“Who is Lacey Evans?” said the officer who seems confused but kept his smile.

“WWE Superstar, and you should know exactly who I am,” said Evans.

“Sorry ma’am, I don’t. Anyways, here’s the ticket,” said the officer.

“You have got to be kidding me. You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket,” while snatching ticket out of the officer’s hand.

The officer, despite the wrestler’s attitude kept his smile and calm. He told her afterwards to have a good day and said, “Welcome to Edmonton.”

Evans said, “You have a terrible day, sir. Canada is terrible and I can’t wait to get back.”

Evans tweeted the viral video with captions that say “Canada is terrible,” “you know exactly who I am,” and “you will be speaking to my lawyer,” with her catchphrase “Ya Nasty” in a hashtag.

I find everything about that caption odd.

First, she said Canada is terrible when she earned a speeding ticket herself, which makes her a terrible driver for not knowing that speeding is a universal traffic law.

Second, she couldn’t believe somebody doesn’t know her, and third, she wanted the officer to speak to a lawyer… over a speeding ticket.

I once read something that if you had to explain to someone who you are, then you should think twice if you’re actually a celebrity just like you thought.

Now there are a lot of controversies regarding her tweet. Some people said it’s just a marketing strategy to gain more audience for the show. In fact, two days after her viral video reaction, she posted a photo with a quite lengthy statement.

“As prior law enforcement myself and a United States marine, I do not condone, agree with or promote disrespecting (law enforcement officers’) jobs harder than they already are,” said Evans. “The video was created by both parties to promote the local live event taking place in the Edmonton area.”

Evans also said, “As a sports entertainer, it is my job to not only entertain but also set the proper example.”

“So with that being said, I’m glad you all were entertained,” continued Evans. “But if you ever try to honestly disrespect or put my brothers and sisters in blue in harm, I hope you get what you asked for.”

Okay, let’s break down that statement.

First, if she does not agree with disrespecting officers being a former law enforcement and marine herself, then what exactly is she trying to do in the video? Does she consider her words polite and respectful to the officer? In which part exactly in the video did she show respect?

She said that the video was staged to promote this event. Well it worked. But I think she forgot that her actions reflect on who she is and how much she takes pride in her stardom.

She also mentioned that she was just setting a proper example, but I personally cannot see anything appropriate from what she said in the video to be a “proper example.”

Finally, she said, “I’m glad you all were entertained.”

So maybe it was a marketing strategy, staged, keeping in character or she was actually mad for having a speeding ticket in another country. Was that still an excuse good enough to be rude?

These “reasons” don’t make any of it more amusing. It’s just rude.

She should have understood that she was overreacting when the officer is smiling and keeping his cool all throughout her outbursts and imposition of her fame on him.

She also mentioned that she was a U.S. marine and a former law enforcement officer. Shouldn’t that be the more reason for her to be more empathetic and know what it felt like to be confronted by aggressive citizens that they’re dealing with?

Around the time of the viral tweet, Evans also posted about her irritation towards anything Canadian, including a photo of her holding her crotch but was covered with the trending hashtag “Welcome to Edmonton.”

If this was all a marketing strategy, I think she’s went way over the line.

I find this video very difficult to watch.

No matter how many times I watch it, nothing really makes sense other than the officer’s authentic Canadian politeness.

Her reaction to something as simple as getting a speeding ticket is very rude and offensive. I felt very annoyed with it.

I’m not even Canadian.

With all the emotions and annoyance that I felt as a foreigner studying in Canada, I can’t imagine how Canadians felt, let alone an Albertan when they watched the video.

I always believe that if you’re not in your home country, you better show more respect to everything around you, especially the law.

Remember that you are a representative of your country, that’s why you have your passport with you when you travel. You carry with you the values and culture your country upholds.

It’s best to not expect any higher treatment just because you’re a foreigner.

Learn the dos and don’ts when visiting another country. It doesn’t take much inconvenience to learn how not to offend locals.

American author James Michener says, “If you reject the food, ignore the customs, fear the religion and avoid the people, you might better stay at home.”