Inside the GM carpocalypse

Loading ... Loading ...

By THOMAS HUNDAL

Columnist

In December, General Motors announced a restructuring plan to cut down their model lineup, close several factories and let go of an estimated 14,000 workers.

This announcement signaled the end of the line for the Chevrolet Cruze, Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala, Cadillac XTS and Buick LaCrosse.

The Chevrolet Sonic sub-compact car has been discontinued in Canada and a recent report from the Wall Street Journal says the Sonic will soon be discontinued altogether.

The Cadillac CT6 was expected to be phased out, although GM President Mark Reuss and Cadillac president Steve Carlisle recently told Automotive News that plans are being made to either shift CT6 production to another plant or import models built in China.

Car assembly plants that will be closing are the Oshawa Car Assembly, in Oshawa, which makes the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala, Detroit-Hamtrack Assembly, which makes the Buick LaCrosse, Chevrolet Volt, Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6, Lordstown Assembly in Lordstown, Ohio, which currently makes the Chevrolet Cruze. In addition, two powertrain plants will be closing – Baltimore Operations, which makes heavy-duty transmissions, and Warren Transmission, which makes 6-speed automatic car and cross-over transmissions.

While there’s plenty of coverage on how these plant closures will affect communities, there’s comparatively little coverage on why GM is closing these plants. The fact of the matter is that many of the soon-to-be-discontinued cars being made in these soon-to-be-closed plants simply don’t sell.

The Chevrolet Impala may be the second most popular large car in Canada, but last year the Impala sold 1,847 fewer units than the Mitsubishi RVR, a small cross-over that’s been on sale since 2010 and is now hopelessly outdated compared to its competitors.

Sales of Buick’s LaCrosse have made the Chevrolet Impala look like a smash hit. Last year it was outsold in Canada by the Nissan 370Z, a niche sports car that’s now in its 10th model year without any major changes. By contrast, the current LaCrosse is in its second model year. Considering the huge costs associated with developing a new car and the relatively feeble sales of the LaCrosse, it’s hard to blame GM for putting the LaCrosse on the chopping block.

Surprisingly enough, sales of the Cadillac XTS are even worse than that of the Buick LaCrosse. Last year, the XTS was outsold by the Alfa Romeo Giulia despite Alfa Romeo only having 16 Canadian dealers to sell cars through. To make matters worse, XTS sales figures are largely propped up by fleet buyers, including airport limo companies and funeral homes, which means that sales to the general public are far less than what the official sales numbers suggest.

The Chevrolet Volt plug-in hybrid is living in the shadow of its little all-electric brother, the Chevrolet Bolt. While the Volt continues to sell well in Canada, in America it barely outsold the Bolt. And with the Bolt being newer and all-electric, GM has decided to eliminate internal competition by pulling the plug on the Volt.

The current Chevrolet Cruze was fighting an uphill battle in a dying segment from the very beginning. The debut fanfare for the current Cruze was somewhat underwhelming and the new model failed to drum up sales increases for Chevrolet. Small car sales continue to dwindle, and many car critics say the Cruze isn’t good enough for consumers to buy one over a Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Volkswagen Golf or Mazda 3. In the end, the Cruze is simply a victim in the pursuit of corporate profit. Hopefully, Chevrolet has learned from their mistakes and will never try to tease the debut of another car using an all-emoji press release.

Already having been discontinued in Canada, the Chevrolet Sonic is not doing well in America either. Sales in 2018 were down 31.9 per-cent over 2017, selling fewer units than Chevrolet’s own Spark. With the base model Spark being thousands of dollars cheaper than the base-model Sonic, it became clear to GM which model to axe.

Unlike Ford, GM will continue to make mainstream passenger cars, while shifting the greater focus onto their crossovers, SUVs and trucks. The St. Catharines Powertrain plant and the CAMI Automotive plant in Ingersoll will be unaffected by the restructuring.

While the closures of the five plants affected by the restructuring will have undeniable effects on communities, GM can’t make money building cars that either won’t sell or cannibalize sales of their other products in slow-selling segments.