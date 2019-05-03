Introducing Wise Youngblood

Loading ... Loading ...

By DEVIN D’AMELIO

Staff Writer

Kyle Stephen is a 26-year-old lead singer from Nanaimo, B.C. He’s the lead singer in the band Wise Youngblood.

Sitting in the kitchen of Chalet Studio, Stephen had a box of red wine on the kitchen table with a coffee mug. While the rest of the band was recording upstairs, Stephen started to tell the story of how Wise Youngblood became a band and where they’re at now.

Stephen tried out for Nanaimo Idol when he was 23, a competition he ended up winning. He pursued his singing career afterwards by working on a lot of solo projects and playing with four other guitar players. Stephen then decided he wanted to start his own project.

Stephen used to go to events such as house parties and dances in Nanaimo, and this time he and a guitar player were supposed to play for a Valentine’s Day party. Unfortunately, it just didn’t work out.

“The guitar player I was with jammed out on me, totally fucked everything,” he said, adding that this led to a string of events that would start the formation of Wise Youngblood.

“I was at a party, and I’m on the porch and I met Hooch. We’re like out on the fuckin’ deck at this party and I’m having a smoke and he’s like ‘Hey man, you’re that country singer,’ and I fucking look at him like ‘Country singer? The fuck do you mean a country singer?’ I was pretty upset about it. I was a little insulted.”

From that exchange the two of them went back and forth talking about music and bands they like and the two discovered they had a very similar taste. After a brief conversation, Stephen asked Hooch (Andrew Harper) if he would step in for the guitarist Stephen was supposed to play with. They got through the event together and both recognized they played well together.

Stephen said the following week they got together at his house and Hooch brought up that his cousin Dave Buchanan is a good bassist. Once Buchanan came over, the three of them were on a mission to find a drummer.

The guys found Andrew Smith, who was their original drummer, but he only played one show with them.

Stephen says Smith played for the Canadian Football League and was called back to play. But they found Myles Nowik and Stephen says they are lucky they found him.

Their first gig was at The Vault in Nanaimo. They performed in a fundraiser show, which they did not get paid for. The show raised money for the Red Cross during the Fort McMurray fire.

Their second gig was a Canada Day show. They opened for Monster Truck and One Bad Son.

“We got thrown right in the middle of the tornado, so that was pretty big. It was our first paid gig ever. Opening for pretty big Canadian rock bands,” said Stephen.

The band recorded an EP called Desert Wake, which was released in 2016, and also recorded an unreleased album.

When asked why they chose not to release the album, Stephen said they were advised to just release singles because they aren’t yet a fully established band. He said this has worked out in their favour because putting out an EP or an album without a major fanbase will result in losing the songs on the album or EP that do not get released as singles.

On the new EP, Black Diamond City, they’re re-releasing a song from their first EP. The song is Pyromaniac, which had been played on the radio across Vancouver Island. This was one of their successful singles from their first EP. A song from their unreleased album will also be on the EP.

The band is planning to do a coast-to-coast tour, hopefully making it to Canadian Music Week in May.

When asked about their band name, Stephen said they were actually debating changing their name.

The band was out at the Quarterway Pub in Nanaimo.

“When you’re leaving the bar there’s a sign by the door, and it was like ‘History of Nanaimo,’ and I’m like reading it like ‘This is the kind of shit you need to read to find band names, weird shit like this.’ And the first sentence it says ‘Nanaimo, the Black Diamond City,’ so I was like ‘That’s fucking sweet, you’ve got your roots from home.”

They intended to change their name, but after deliberation they decided to keep it.

Wise Youngblood is an oxymoron, Stephen explained. A “youngblood” by definition is a young and inexperienced person, so adding “wise” to the front of it adds a quirk to the name.

However, they still needed a name for their upcoming EP. While the band was drinking beers together Stephen said “You know what, we’re flying out of our hometown, across the country to do this EP. It’s a fucking massive step as a band, and I was like, well, it’s a super cool name. It has the roots of our city, and a cool rock and roll feel to it.”

The band travelled to Pickering in January to record their EP at Chalet Studio. This studio allows bands that record there to stay right in the studio in “studio cabins,” allowing them to spend as much time as possible recording.

Stephen said he was planning to commemorate his time to this album and time at the studio with a tattoo on his hand, symbolic of the EP. He said this solidifies his commitment to music because it’s going to be hard to get a “regular” job with such a prominent tattoo.

“You’ve gotta have faith in yourself, or it’s not going to fucking happen.”