Is 25 years without parole enough?

By BRIENAH CASSAR

Columnist

Toronto serial killer, Bruce McArthur, pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

McArthur, 67, avoided trial by pleading guilty on Jan. 29. By doing so he has guaranteed himself at least 25 years without parole.

The Crown was seeking a life sentence with no chance of parole for 50 years, but the defence asked for all eight, first-degree murder counts to be served concurrently.

A first-degree murder charge automatically means a life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years, but when there are several convictions the court can impose consecutive periods of parole ineligibility.

Because of McArthur’s age and the fact that he admitted to his crimes, McArthur’s lawyer argued that 25 years of parole ineligibility is suitable.

The judge has taken his age and the fact that McArthur confessed to his crimes into account and sentenced him to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years on Feb. 8.

But that still means he has the chance to be released. He would be 91 years old.

From 2010 to 2017, men from Toronto’s gay community started disappearing. The citizens thought they were being hunted by a serial killer and even though they were right, the police didn’t seem to listen.

But how could a serial killer get away with killing eight men in a relatively small gay community even with its citizens’ warnings?

Well, it turns out that a Toronto cop, who was implicated in a 2016 McArthur arrest, says he was “set up to be their fall guy.” The officer is now facing disciplinary charges in connection to the McArthur investigation.

If this is true, then that could be part of the reason why McArthur got away with killing some of the men.

The bigger question is why did McArthur kill them? Without a trial, we may never know.

Nine years before his first victim disappeared, McArthur was pardoned for a violent attack in 2001 that may have led to his chain of murders.

If he was arrested in 2001, these murders might not have happened, but there was no reason to arrest him then.

The majority of his victims’ remains were found in large outdoor planters at a home where McArthur often worked as a landscaper. The rest of the remains were found in a ravine adjacent to the home.

The disturbing details of McArthur’s murders came to light during his plea hearing on Jan. 29.

McArthur sexually assaulted his victims before killing them and they all died of ligature strangulation.

He had a “murder kit” consisting of duct tape, surgical gloves, rope, a bungee cord, zip ties and syringes, according to a statement of fact released by prosecutors.

McArthur even went as far as taking hundreds of pictures of his victims naked and either unconscious or dead. The photos were found in the hard drive of McArthur’s laptop.

They were separated into eight folders, each named after a different victim.

A ninth folder was named for McArthur’s ninth potential victim who was found tied to McArthur’s bed the day of his arrest.

Some photos even showed the victims wearing a fur coat or fur hat with unlit cigars in their mouths.

Along with the photos, investigators also found personal belongings of each victim, namely jewelry.

The lives of the victim’s families have been devastated at the hands of McArthur and he will still have the chance to be set free.

If in 25 years he’s granted parole, the families of the victims will have to sit through a parole hearing and relive the horrible events that happened years prior.

Is 25 years without parole enough or should McArthur have been sentenced to more?