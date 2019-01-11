Is skiing the new face of winter sports?

By MARIANA WINZER

Staff Writer

Time to move over, hockey!

Could skiing become the new face of winter sports?

For years, whenever winter is the topic of the conversation, hockey always weaves its way into conversation.

“I know it’s winter when I spend more time at the (St. Catharines) arena, chugging down as many beers as I can, than at my own home,” jokes Kelly Servos, an Office Administration student at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

A former international student at Niagara College thinks otherwise.

“When I think about winter I think about skiing,” says Paula Caugiat.

“The first time I went skiing was when Niagara College was still holding the Blue Mountain skiing trips. It was also one of the first few times I played in snow,” says Caugiat, recalling fond memories while at NC.

Skiing can really only be done in the winter, whereas hockey can be played all year around.

That means taking part in summer leagues, and playing road hockey.

“You can now play hockey inside during the summer – street hockey even,” says Servos.