Is the gaming industry in free fall?

Loading ... Loading ...

DEVYN STEWART

Columnist

In all industries there are highs and there are lows.

Like the automotive industry failing not too long ago, so too shall the game industry fall.

What suggests this statement you may ask? Well it comes down to basic observation.

The ‘Triple A’ gaming industry is currently in freefall and nobody seems to realize it.

From lacklustre and even insulting games, such as Fallout 4, Fallout 76, Star Wars: Battlefront I and Star Wars: Battlefront II (the new Electronic Arts versions, not the originals), Gears of War 4, Battlefield 5, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, literally all of the Assassins Creed games and more, it isn’t hard to see exactly where the gaming industry is going.

Nowhere.

Game developers have become too ingrained into cut-and-dry, cookie-cutter formulas and in no way wish to raise the bar.

There is no imagination anymore, no unique quirks of each developer, no signature flavour of the gameplay. There’s simply nothing to the latest games and that is killing the industry.

To demonstrate, I shall compare two games – Fallout 76 and The Banner Saga.

In Fallout 76, the player starts off in the vault, a nuclear bomb shelter, and has a short tutorial. After this tutorial there is no grand entrance into the wasteland, but rather just a push and you’re there, which detracted from the game entirely. The lack of human non-player characters means the game’s world is totally void of any life, save enemy monsters and other human players.

This wouldn’t be a problem if there was a story to follow or even anything to do but there’s nothing. There is literally nothing to do aside from collect some audio logs that substitute for a story, walk around aimlessly with your friends, be grieved by other players eager to troll, and otherwise collect literal junk to build a house or fix your equipment. The Fallout franchise has a reputation among people as being a beacon for player choice, individuality, replayability, open-world fun, exploration and so much more, but the current online-only installment is a terrible, yet perfect, example of the modern ‘Triple A’ gaming industry.

Now we must look at The Banner Saga. This game is the opposite of the former. It is created by indie developer Stoic Studios, which has a small workforce of only 13 employees, and the game itself was funded via Kickstarter.

The game is a side-scroller roleplaying game that employs hand-drawn animations. The music fits the game flawlessly as the Dallas Wind Symphony echoes into the game’s atmosphere. Every action the player takes results in a consequence for good or ill. Characters you become attached to can die. The town you just saved can burn if choosing wrong options. But most chilling of all is that every decision carries over to the next game.

The whole game is beautiful from the moment you enter and the player immediately becomes immersed in pure lore of the story. Every moment is of great importance, every choice no matter how small is noted, every life saved and lost is remembered. In short, the game is an amazing choice, especially if you like all things Viking.

Within the past year or so, at least 10 video game companies, some of which were major players, have not only gone under but have crashed and burned. Among these fallen companies are Telltale Games, the creator of The Walking Dead and The Wolf Among Us, closed in November 2018. Visceral Games, the creator of the beloved Dead Space franchise, closed its hallowed doors as of October 2017. Capcom Vancouver, the creator of Dead Rising, kicked the can as of September 2018. BioWare Montreal, the creator of the ill-received Mass Effect: Andromeda, was shut down and merged with EA’s Motive Studios.

The best hope for the industry is that gaming studios change hands and improve the experience for gamers.

The powerhouse companies of today will have to adapt or be replaced. It might just be the right time for indie studios to emerge as the gargantuan gaming companies we used to love not so long ago.