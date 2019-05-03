Is the music more than the man?

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Columnist

With the recent release of the HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland, many Michael Jackson fans are now left wondering what to do when the music you love is tied to an artist accused of deplorable acts.

The two-part documentary tells the story of two men who allege the “King of Pop” sexually abused them as children.

If you believe these allegations, you may feel a strong urge to throw out your old MJ records and delete all of his songs from your iTunes. But is this necessary? Is it possible for us to separate the art from the artist?

In a poll posted on New Musical Express Twitter, NME a British music journalism website and 49 per cent of users say they would continue to play Jackson’s music. Some users further commented saying that they were able to separate the accusations from his work.

“Whatever MJ did or did not do in his private life has nothing to do with the art he created,” said user Casper Janssen. “People also still play the music of Wagner, despite his anti-Semitic views.”

I would argue it is possible to separate the art from the artist. Even though I’m aware of the accusations against Michael Jackson, I don’t consider them while listening to his music.

I’ve always been a fan of Michael Jackson’s music. From his start in the Jackson 5 to his stellar solo career, I was obsessed. I remember hearing about the child sexual abuse accusations made against him, but I never linked them to his music.

To me, music is about much more than the artist. I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that a lot of Michael Jackson’s songs bring back memories. As Karla Peterson from The San Diego Union-Tribune says, “He made the music, but you made the memory. The connection is personal, and your decision should be, too.”

But not all listeners see it this way. Alex Carlton, a writer from the Australian news outlet News, says that because Jackson is dead, we are unable to prosecute him for these crimes. Carlton suggests that because of this, we need to erase Jackson from our cultural consciousness.

As Carlton says, Jackson is dead. So let’s keep in mind that he is not profiting from the royalties of his music. Jackson’s three kids will receive the bulk of his estate and they are not responsible for his actions.

Michael Jackson is also not the first celebrity to demonstrate a jaded past. Throughout history, hundreds of other actors, musicians and artists have been accused and found guilty of immoral acts. Elvis Presley, “the King of Rock and Roll,” is part of that ever-growing cohort. In his book Elvis Presley: A Southern Life, Joel Williamson writes about Presley’s life on the road, including the time he spent preying on a group of 14-year-old girls. This information didn’t stop people from listening to Presley’s music. Presley’s songs are still played worldwide today.

In an opinion piece, Kate Maltby from CNN says, “Jackson’s critics should be open-minded enough to recognize that his impact on our musical landscape can’t be reversed.”

Maltby further suggests we should continue to play Jackson’s songs and recognize how easy it is to lose ourselves in the music.