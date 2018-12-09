Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?

By MADISON JUDSON

Columnist

Bohemian Rhapsody was by far, a cinematographic masterpiece.

At moments, it did not feel like you were watching a movie about the band Queen, but a documentary of their journey, their successes and failures, their highs and lows.

The film showed us everything from the band’s formation, to the creation of some of Queen’s hits, all the way to the Live AID concert.

Bohemian Rhapsody also showed us Freddie Mercury questioning his identity and sexuality, along with his fall into drugs, band spats and his diagnosis of being HIV positive.

The chemistry between the band members was undeniable. It’s clear the actors had a fun time filming together based on the scenes throughout the film alone.

Joseph Mazzello, Ben Hardy, Gwilym Lee and Rami Malek all did a great job taking on their roles, but Malek takes first prize as Freddie Mercury.

Malek’s dedication to the role of Mercury was incredible. From the look to the actions and accent, it was nearly perfect.

Malek studied Mercury’s mannerisms and movements throughout the film, especially the scene during the Live AID concert.

When the scene from the film and the original footage from the Live AID were placed side by side, Malek’s and Mercury’s actions were almost the exact same.

Not only did he watch Mercury’s performance, but he also watched some of Mercury’s movements. He also watched some of Mercury’s inspirations, such as David Bowie, Jimi Hendrix and Liza Minnelli.

“It was almost more useful at times to watch Liza than it was to watch Freddie himself,” Malek told the New York Times. “You found the inspiration and birth of those movements.”

Along with the acting, the cinematography was amazing. The lighting and the transitions from scene to scene was well thought out and creative.

The Live AID scene made you feel like you were there in the very moment. It felt like you were in the crowd with those hundreds of thousands of people, the music swelling all around you.

It could give you chills.

Despite the mixed reviews from critics, it remained at the top of the charts for highest grossing film for the first week it was out according to Box Office Mojo.

If you are a fan of Queen, this movie is a must see for you.