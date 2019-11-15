“It ain’t over till it’s over.”

Loading ... Loading ...

By THERESA REDULA

Staff writer

People are watching him. On a sunny day down the very busy shopping district of Myeong-dong in Seoul, South Korea is a tense biker Won Lee. He thought he was doing well, but the boss yells he’s doing it wrong; it doesn’t matter if people were watching, the boss wanted it to be perfect. His morale was getting lower each time he gets yelled at. This time, he had to reach his standards.

“I can do it. I can do it. I can do it,” he said to himself.

He put on his yellow helmet one more time. He fixed his leather jacket on, and threw his leg over the yellow motorcycle.

Lee revved the engine and drove off once again, and snatched an expensive purse off a distracted woman. He seemed to be getting away from the police, until a woman ran down the sides of a concrete building and knocked him off his bike with her headband.

“What the hell?! What the heck is your problem?” he said.

“Hand over the purse kiddo,” she said, unbothered with his mood.

“And who are you?” Lee threw his pocket knife to her, but to his surprise she caught it and tore it apart.

The woman then created a ball of energy with her hands and fired it to him, but mistakenly impairing the cop running behind him.

Lee, having made it in the same situation this far, knew he finally did it perfectly. “Cut!”

Lee wasn’t actually a thief, gangster, nor a biker. In reality, he was an actor. This happened on the set of action, comedy and fantasy movie Arahan in 2004.

“I was very nervous. The director and actors are very famous … it’s a huge movie (set) and I didn’t know what to do,” he said.

It was one of his favourite movies that he starred in not only because it’s his debut movie, but also because the director is one of the people he respected and admired the most in the industry.

Won Lee, 41, was born in Seoul, the massive capital city of South Korea. He finished high school from Anyang Movie and Art High School in 1997, and graduated in 2002 with an acting degree from Seoul Institute of the Arts, which is one of the most famous colleges in the country.

He was acting in theatre, television shows and movies from 2004 until 2019 in South Korea.

His favourite platform, however, was theatre.

“When I acted on stage, I can feel the audience’s feelings directly. I can feel everything. But on shows or movies, I can’t feel the audience’s feelings. That’s why I prefer acting on stage.”

But loving theatre had its low points, too.

“When I acted on the stage, I had to memorize my script. It was three pages and I had to speak it (in one go); probably more than six minutes of just me talking.

“Suddenly, I forgot my script. I couldn’t do anything and I (froze). I forgot it for probably seven seconds.

“I heard an audience (sigh) … I was very angry with myself, and then my heartbeat was really -” he places his hand above his heart and made a quick-paced pumping sound.

“I was focused, ‘What’s next on my script?’” he said, and acted as how he did back on the scene at the stage, panicking and anxious. “Then I (remembered) my next script and then I spoke it.

“Someone from the audience reviewed me (online), saying ‘he forgot his script,’ … I felt so bad.”

On the other hand, Lee’s highest point in his acting career was On Air in 2008, a drama television show about the behind-the-scenes on performers and production team in the television.

He was one of the main supporting actors, and people recognized him everywhere he went. They were asking him for photos, autographs, and that’s when he realized, the show was a hit.

Lee’s career started when he signed up for a casting manager back in 2004 who gave him opportunities to audition.

He said he only remembered being nervous in casting once in his whole career, which was his first movie. Bringing out the emotions of the characters he was portraying was natural for him.

“It was not very hard,” he said on joining the acting industry. “You may not know, but if I speak English well, I can make you laugh, I can make you cry or something like that.”

Lee loved acting so much, but he wondered about his family’s future.

“One day, I was playing basketball (outdoors) and I took a rest. I watched the sky, but it wasn’t blue, it was grey.

“If my children will grow here, it’s very unlucky for them.”

For him, family will always be his priority. So he talked with his wife about their children and their environment, and they decided to come to Canada.

They picked Canada, which was one of their three-destination honeymoon: New York, Philadelphia, and finally, Niagara Falls, which his wife loved.

His last acting job was for a 2019 movie, where the director called him despite him quitting acting for preparations to Canada. Due to the wrong timing of the film shooting, his scenes were only cut down to a short appearance on Jo Pil-Ho: The Dawning Rage, which is available on Netflix.

One of the most memorable things he brought from his career in South Korea to Canada was a gift guitar from his friend and On Air co-star Yong-Ha Park.

“He was a very famous actor in Korea and Japan,” Lee said.

“I don’t know why, but he got really stressed, depressed. We were very close. He was so good at playing guitar. He introduced me to many band members, and came to my wedding ceremony.

“One morning, when I got back to Korea from honeymoon, I got a phone call from my friend. He told me that (he took suicide).

Lee was devastated. He just lost one of his closest friends. But life had to move on.

Lee with his wife and two children arrived to Canada on July 2018.

He will graduate from the English for Academic Preparation in December this year, and plans to take the three-year program Computer Programming and Analysis at Niagara College.

Because of the immigration policies, Lee couldn’t have a job yet. But when Koreans visit Niagara Falls, he takes photos of them and they pay him; photography is one of his passions too.

“I’m not one of the (really) famous ones,” he said, but he is still recognizable by some Koreans until here in Canada.

“One day, there was this young student. He told me, ‘I’m sorry, but were you an actor in Korea? Something like that … ‘I have watched you sometime before.’”

But getting recognized, after being in the acting industry for more than two decades, the feeling changes.

“At first, when people recognize me, I was very happy and excited,” he said.

“But nowadays, whenever people recognize me, I’ll be like ‘Yes, I was an actor.’ It’s just my job. Nothing special, just a job.”

He hopes to be an actor again in Canada, and his first step is to improve his English.

“We can still dream, right? Some people give up on their dreams, but I don’t think so.

“I’m still in my challenge, and I’ll never stop my challenge until the end of my day.

“It ain’t over till it’s over.”