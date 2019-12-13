It’s cuffing season, cuddle up

Loading ... Loading ...

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

Love is in the air.

Or is that the striking cold that makes you want to cuddle in bed with someone?

As November ends in bitter weather with winter holiday approaching, single people enter what is popularly known as “cuffing season.”

Cuffing season refers to single people who decide to “cuff” or become coupled in a relationship during the cold months.

“I think it’s real. People feel extra alone in winter with all the holiday movies, the New Year’s kiss and everyone just wants to spend time cuddled up next to someone,” says 23-year-old Alyssa DiMercucio.

The term was first defined by Urban Dictionary and gained popularity on social media through memes.

In 2017, “cuffing season” was shortlisted by Collin’s Dictionary for word of the year, defined as “the period of autumn and winter, when single people are considered likely to seek settled relationships rather than engage in casual affairs.”

However, as trendy as the concept seems, it hasn’t made its way into scientific literature.

A study on the subject done in 2002, from Baker Heart Research Institute, in Australia, found people tend to produce less serotonin, which is a chemical that regulates mood and behavior, in the winter due to low levels of sunlight exposure.

The study proves the lack of serotonin explains why people feel more depressed in the winter and might be a reason why people compensate by seeking social connections to increase their mood.

The Guardian recently featured an article that included Marisa Cohen, a relationship scientist, based in New York.

Cohen admits there is “little empirical support” for the existence of cuffing season, but says, “there is definitely something to it.”

Cohen says studies have shown that testosterone production peaks around October and November, which leaves more people wanting to engage in sexual activity.

The winter holiday is seen as a romantic and magical time of the year and for single people the pressure is on.

Cohen explains the external pressures come from movies, commercials and especially family asking, “When are you going to bring someone home?”

Social relationships have changed throughout the years with the advance in technology and online dating is much more popular than it used to be.

Jessica O’Reilly, Toronto-based relationship expert, explained in her Sex with Dr. Jess podcast that Facebook data proves more people are in a relationship during Valentine’s Day and Christmas.

“I think understanding your personal needs are important in finding a meaningful relationship. People need to distinguish and evaluate what is important to them instead of just jumping into something that lasts a few months.”