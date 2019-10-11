Judge right to lift publication ban

Loading ... Loading ...

Aly Lancione

Columnist

The publication ban surrounding Alek Minnassian’s four-hour police interview has been lifted.

The chilling video shows Minassian hours after his arrest describing to police his mission to cause mass casualties as part of the “rebellion of the involuntary celibate”.

Last April, Minassian intentionally plowed through pedestrians on a sidewalk on Yonge Street in Toronto with a rented van, killing 10 people and injuring 16.

Some members of the public are not keen on this footage being released. The victims’ families are especially unimpressed by the release of the police interview.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy, who will oversee Minnassian’s trial next February, didn’t see this as being an issue when she lifted the ban in August. Molloy says the public deserves to know why Minassian did what he did.

I agree that lifting the publication ban was necessary. We deserve to know the circumstances that led Minassian to commit this horrific crime. Since April we’ve come to understand what happened, but not why. By watching the police interview we can better understand Minassian’s motivation.

I think it’s also important to recognize that no one is being forced to read the transcript or watch the video; they’re available for only those wanting to watch.

But victims’ families are worried Minassian’s statement has the potential to influence others.

In an interview with CBC, brother of victim Anne Marie D’Amico, Nick D’Amico, says knowing that there’s now more available makes him feel sick.

“I wouldn’t want to have anyone hear it or see it and feel like that’s OK to do in any way, under any circumstances – taking someone’s life is just not OK,” he says.

To me, hearing the statement doesn’t imply that what Minassian did is OK. In fact, it does quite the opposite. As Mark Towhey from the Toronto Sun says, we need to know why this “act of terror” occurred, so we can prevent another.

If the issue boils down to whether there’s a chance this could influence other incels, I would argue it should still be posted.

An incel is an involuntary celibate who is part of an online brotherhood. Incels often demonstrate extreme misogyny and may even encourage rape and violence. These groups sometimes interact with each other through online forums such as 4chan and Reddit.

The manifestos and other incel-promoting ideas will remain online for anyone to see regardless of the publication ban.

Talking about an issue doesn’t create an issue. It prompts us to take action and prevent a similar attack from occurring.

A key part of Canada’s criminal justice system is openness. Initially, the ban was ordered by Minassian’s lawyer to prevent potential witnesses from being spoiled, but since it will be a judge-alone trial, it’s no longer appropriate for this footage to be barred from the public.

“It is hard to imagine a witness being called who will not already know that Mr. Minassian drove a van down a Toronto sidewalk killing and injuring many people,” Molloy wrote in her decision to lift the publication ban.