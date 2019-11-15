Just a matter of time

Loading ... Loading ...

Changing our clocks twice a year can be a real pain.

For a few days we feel disoriented and tired.

Daylight Saving Time (DST) was initially passed as a way to save energy during the First World War.

Since then, a lot has changed. So much so that its initial purpose no longer applies.

Recently we’ve seen more and more places putting an end to changing their clocks twice a year. Washington and Oregon have already passed bills calling to eliminate the switch and are currently awaiting federal government approval.

Last Thursday, British Columbia introduced legislation to make DST permanent.

DST is when we move our clocks forward an hour in March until early November to enjoy more sun in the evenings.

The legislation comes after the province found 93 per cent of British Columbians are in favour of eliminating seasonal time changes and sticking to DST.

Many other places around the world are joining B.C. in making the switch to permanent DST.

But is this the right choice?

We agree the time is up for changing our clocks twice a year. But we believe DST may not be the schedule to swear by.

Dr. Myriam Juda from Circadian Light Therapy Inc. says year-round DST would mean we’d have later sunrises in the winter, leading to less sunlight in the morning.

“When the exposure to sunlight in the morning is reduced, our biological clocks drift later and later, making it harder to wake up.”

Juda also says DST exposes us to more light in the evening, which can further delay our biological clock and make it harder for us to fall asleep.

If we look back a few years, we can see some places have already tried staying in DST all year long.

For example, Michael Herf, a writer for Medium, an online publishing platform, says in 2011 Russia made the decision to make DST permanent.

Herf says within a year, traffic accidents had gone up leading Russia to reverse the decision in 2014.

So if DST is a bust, what do we do?

We believe the answer lies in Standard Time, which is when our clocks go back an hour in November up until March.

Researcher Till Roenneberg says the change to ST is fairly easy. The problem arises when we change our clocks in the spring.

According to Roenneberg, ST lets people sleep more and reduces social jetlag. Social jetlag is the consequence of our body shifting between two time zones: our work and social lives and our internal timing system, the circadian clock.

From the beginning, researchers have been in favour of ST.

The Canadian Society for Chronobiology (CSC), a group of Canadian researchers, says permanently switching to ST is our best option.

These researchers study the biological clock and its interactions with other parts of the body.

They say the switch would be healthier than either the permanent DST, or the current alternation between ST and DST.

The European Biological Rhythms Society (EBRS) agrees with CSC and says ST is the best and safest option for public health.

“With ST there will be more morning light exposure in winter and less evening light exposure in the summer. This will better synchronize the biological clock and people will sleep earlier relative to their work and school times.”

According to EBRS, ST improves our sleep, is healthier for our heart and weight, causes a decrease in cancer, improves school and work related performance and improves our mental health.

Losing or gaining an hour may not seem like much, but it can be a health hazard.

In 2017, a group of cancer epidemiologists at the National Institute of Health and Harvard analyzed four million cancer diagnoses in the United States. They found cancer rates increased when the sun came up later.

In men, a 20-minute delay of sunrise led to an increase in stomach cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer and leukemia.

In women, the same 20 minutes led to an increase in breast cancer, lung cancer, uterine cancer, colon cancer and esophageal cancer.

ALY LANCIONE