Laughter makes the world go around

By GUNCE AKPINAR

Editorial

Humour can save the world, and I’m not joking at all.

As one of the universal characteristics of humans, it has many physiological and psychological benefits for us, as well as social ones.

Humour has always been a part of worldwide culture throughout history.

It has been, and is, a tool for social interaction, entertainment, connection, truth, acceptance, mindfulness and health.

Humour, an archaic ability that frequently leads to laughter, appeared approximately 35,000 years ago, according to Joseph Polimeni, a general psychiatrist from University of Manitoba, in an article titled The First Joke: Exploring the Evolutionary Origins of Humour.

Ancient Greeks had perscriptions for jokes, professionals and even jokebooks, says the same article.

“What makes something funny?” was a question for ancient Greeks, too.

Since then, many philosophers have mused about humour: What is humour? Is it good or bad?

What is its impact on society and individuals?

Okay, that’s still a discussion topic. Today, there are three different theories about what makes something funny:

•Incongruity/Contrast

•Hostility/Superiority

•Release/Sublimation

Otherwise “humour” as a word didn’t appear in academic discussions until the 18th century, and they “were about laughter or comedy,” according to the Philosophy of Humour article in the Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy.

Karyn Buxman, a public speaker, author and “neurohumourist”, says during her TEDx talk, “humour has the power to heal, influence, connect and enlighten. Humour is power.”

We strongly recommend watching this talk called “How Humour can Save the World.”

She talks about a story pitch from Cold War history.

In 1962, there was a 13-day crisis over missiles in Cuba, and delegates from both the United States and the Soviet Union met to negotiate.

Tensions were high and nuclear war was a distinct possibility.

Then one of the Soviet delegates asked, “What is the difference between Capitalism and Communism?”

He then continued: “In Capitalism man exploits man, and in Communism it’s the other way around.”

How many times have you said something using humour, which you couldn’t say seriously?

Humour ease tension because it breaks the ice, puts people on the same level and provides an interactive form of communication. It breaks down barriers that come with status, authority and taboos.

Greek philosopher Aristotle thought comedy is an instrument for truth.

The Name of the Rose, written by Umberto Eco, an Italian philosopher and author, is a mystery novel that was set in a 14th century Italian monastery.

It tells the story of a series of murders to hide Aristotle’s second poetic book, which talks about comedy.

In the book, Jorge of Burgos, the blind and old monk, tries to hide this knowledge because he believes that “laughter foments doubt” of authority.

Otherwise William of Baskerwille, the investigative and open-minded monk, says, “Laughter might be a reasonable instrument to undermine the false authority of an absurd proposition that offends reason,” because “sometimes it is right to doubt.”

In a different part of the book he states, “Perhaps the mission of those who love mankind is to make people laugh at the truth, to make truth laugh, because the only truth lies in learning to free ourselves from insane passion for the truth.”

Larry Charles’s Dangerous World of Comedy documentary series on Netflix is a great example for how humour helps people to survive in the least funny and hardest to live places in the world, mostly conflict zones and authoritarian countries.

In opens up a space for people to express themselves, tell the truth and stay in a mindful state.

Humour has noticeable benefits on our physiological and psychological health.

It boosts the immune system, reduces the impact of chronic diseases and improves a person’s mentality.

Buxman adds in her TEDx speech, humour activates gamma waves in the brain, which can also be activated by deep meditation and mindfulness.

According to HealthLink British Columbia’s website, humour has a good impact on cardiovascular problems, asthma, cancer and stress-induced diseases.

While everyone is busy, serious, productive and professional in today’s world, we need humour, comedy, laugher and jokes.

It’s a unique way for self-expression, facing our fears, breaking the ice, telling the truth and being mindful.

Let’s remember that quote from writer and humourist Mark Twain: “The human race has one really effective weapon, and that’s laughter.”