Learn to dress for workplace success

By Victoria Nicolaou

Staff Writer

Niagara College’s Career Services Department began setting up for Dress to Impress at 9 a.m. Before they could get all the clothes laid out on tables and hung on racks, students were already looking around.

“I feel like people now know the event. It almost doesn’t need to be advertised,” said Niagara College Career Counselor Monique Morin.

Dress to Impress provides students with free business clothes and accessories. Hosted by Career Services, the event gives students a chance to choose donated pieces they can wear for job interviews, placements and networking events.

Throughout the month of January, the College – part of NC’s Career Month – has arranged student-focus events that includes Dress to Impress, resume review drop-in sessions, speed interviewing and headshots. The different initiatives help students prepare for the College’s Career Fair, an opportunity for employers to hire NC students for co-op, seasonal and full-time positions.

For the Career Services staff, Dress to Impress preparation begin months in advance. The department starts to collect donations in September from college students, staff and alumni, as well as retirees. Morin said this year alone they had nearly 30 bags donated.

The College also gets donations from local organizations like Newark Neighbours.

“We had a couple organizations step up,” said Morin. “Newark Neighbours are essentially a food bank, but they do also help people out with clothing. And they don’t have a need for business clothing so they gave (us) probably four large garbage bags – suits, things with tags. So generous.”

Dress to Impress began unofficially a few years ago when the staff at Career Services noticed students were not dressing appropriately for the school’s Career Fair.

Morin said a lot of international students do not think about travelling with heavy suits and business attire when they come to a new country. Countless other student don’t have the financial flexibility to purchase new outfits.

“We informally just started collecting stuff in the office,” said Morin. “So if a student did come in and say we need, we had.”

It soon became a full-fledged event and “it’s just grown like crazy” said Morin.

Students also have the opportunity to get help from Career Services at Dress to Impress. The NC staff spends time offering advice on what to wear, and how to make a good impression on potential employers.

“It’s been great,” said Morin about the student response. “This year, especially men, interestingly. We had about 75 suits (at the start) and there’s about 12 left.”

Raffaela Vescio, a student in NC’s Social Service Worker program, stumbled upon the event walking through the Applied Health foyer at the Welland campus.

“I found out we could take advantage of (the event) and thought it would be a great opportunity,” said Vescio.

“(Some of it’s) brand-new, some of it’s used, but when you’re able to help people out that’s the most important part,” said Vescio.

In addition to looking for herself, Vescio brought friend and fellow student Thomas Hanson. Each picked up a couple items for future interviews and job placements.

“(Raffaela) kind of made me come over here, and now I’m wearing a new shirt,” said Hanson.

“I look pretty good I think.”

Over the years Morin has seen a change in the response to Dress to Impress. Students are understanding that dressing appropriately for job interviews and networking events is crucial.

“We have a lot of employers coming (to the Career Fair) really keen to meet the students,” said Morin. “In past years, I don’t know that people connected free clothing to the Career Fair.”

Niagara College’s Career Month concludes with the College’s Career Fair at the Welland campus on February 5, and at the NOTL campus February 6-7.