Learn your STI status on Valentine’s Day

Loading ... Loading ...

Do you know your status? Free STI screening was offered to students at the Welland campus of Niagara College on Valentine’s Day. On the left Lauren McPetrie who is a Niagara College co-op student for the Office Administration Executive program and on the right is Deanna Morrish, who is a program assistant for clinical services with Niagara Region Public Health.

Photo by Michael Hanemaayer