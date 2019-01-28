Local activists support protest against pipeline

Loading ... Loading ...

GUNCE AKPINAR

Staff Writer

Activists rose in support of the Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia and its struggle against a pipeline in their territory, during a demonstration on Jan. 16, held in front of the Holiday Inn in St. Catharines.

The demonstration included drums, signs and a tobacco offering ceremony outside the hotel, where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the guest speaker at a breakfast fundraiser.

“We’re definitely terrorized,” says Celeste Smith, organizer of the protest. “What happened in Wet’suwet’en was a plan to terrorize us. It sends a message to all the rest of, the Indigenous peoples who try to stop the pipeline. This is what’s going to happen to you.”

The controversial TransCanada pipeline is set to pass through more than 60 Indigenous communities and is going to affect wilderness and marine life along the West Coast of Canada, opponents argue.

Smith says she is disappointed with Trudeau.

“Three years ago, when he (Trudeau) started his campaign he made a lot of promises (to Indigenous peoples) but a lot of them are not actually true.”

More than 50 people from different social groups of society were waiting for the sunrise to begin the tobacco offering.

Tobacco is one of the sacred medicines of Indigenous peoples. The other three are sweetgrass, sage and cedar.

Tobacco burning or offering is one of the traditional ceremonies. It is a way to communicate with the Creator they believe in.

“Tobacco offering, we offered to the earth and the reason why we do that is tobacco is one of our four sacred medicines,” says Smith.

According to Indigenous legends, tobacco is a gift from the Creator, and if a person is sick or old, this person could use its smoke to find medicines in the woods and to remember beautiful days.

But a person with great magic grows tobacco and keeps all of it for himself on an island.

Gluskabe who lives with his grandmother Woodchuck, steals this tobacco to share with everyone. He says his children’s children are going to grow tobacco and are going to share with everyone.

Further, tobacco is a way to show respect. If a younger person wants information or advice from an elder, he or she needs to offer tobacco to the elders.