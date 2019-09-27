Local cafe a ‘safe haven’

Loading ... Loading ...

By SAMANTHA CORBETT

Staff Writer

Gay men from Niagara region are encouraging others to join their group held every Wednesday night at Mathay Café in St. Catharines.

“I’ve been coming out for three years and met amazing friends through just being myself,” said Gary Dekker, a personal support worker in Port Colborne.

“It’s something that I haven’t had before.”

The group started in 2016 as a way for mature gay, men to socialize regularly.

During the years, word of mouth led Scott Sauder, a retired Port Colborne resident, to include all ages and start expanding to social media.

The Facebook page for Niagara Regional Gay Men’s Group has 195 members. Sauder says there are 297 people included on his email list.

“Not many places are safe havens where gay men can feel comfortable,” says Sauder.

“Mathay Café takes care of us. We don’t need to explain ourselves.”

The Niagara Regional Gay Men’s Group focuses on building relationships within their community. They participate in annual Pride flag raising, outside activities and fundraising for charities.

Members of the group encourage gay men and women to attend for socializing.

“The first time is always nerve-wracking, but over time I built friendships and I was able to come out of the closet in my late 40s,” says Dekker.

Seventy-one-year-old Ted Mouradian reflected on coming out in 1989 after ending his marriage.

“I grew up in a time when being gay was unthinkable. Now, it’s unthinkable to be anyone other than who you are.”

The Niagara Regional Gay Men’s Group meets at Mathay Café every Wednesday after 7:30 p.m.