Memes: hilarious and hurtful

By THERESA REDULA

Columnist

Being alive in the digital age is a wonderful thing. We have unlimited access to millions of websites that help us pursue our own interests and share information with people all around the world.

We have many ways to express our opinions and react to timely issues. Some react through vlogs, some comment and argue over differences in opinion and some get creative and create memes. Millions share their sense of humour by creating and sharing content. All it takes is the press of a button. But there is a price to be paid for all these digital marvels.

Memes involve images of people with added text but could also be videos or catchy phrases that circulate, sometimes rapidly, around the Internet. We can view memes through Reddit, 9gag, Know Your Meme Blog or any social media platforms.

Some memes are actually funny, but some come at a cost.

BBC News reported on Taiwanese model Heidi Yeh who says that an advertisement photoshoot for a cosmetic clinic turned into a nightmare when the photos were used as a meme with a “witty” and “humorous” caption: “Plastic surgery — You can’t hide it forever.” The photo showed attractive “parents” with their three “children,” whose images were altered to make their eyes smaller and noses flatter.

The meme made rounds on social media, giving birth to fake stories about a husband who sued his wife upon learning she had plastic surgery before they met. His suspicions started when he saw how their kids looked when they grew up. The fake story, originally written in Mandarin, was translated to several languages; English, Japanese and Arabic.

Yeh, who has been modeling for two years and has shot television commercials for major companies, began to receive less modelling work. She also told BBC that she does not want to model anymore because of the meme. Her personal life and her career have suffered.

With the release of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly this January followed by R. Kelly’s indictment in February on 10 counts of sexual assault, there have been countless memes, reaching millions of users as they share it among their own followers.

In one R. Kelly meme, Drake is depicted rejecting the idea of “dating an independent woman your own age,” as he would rather date, “an 18-year-old that you’ve been grooming for three years.” In another, R. Kelly is talking to himself in the mirror saying, “I can’t mess with her she’s only 16 years old,” while his inner self responds “I don’t see nothing wrong.”

These R. Kelly memes make sexual abuse and pedophilia humorous and diminish a serious social issue. Did the emotional well-being of any of the women who accused him of assault ever cross your mind? Because if the allegations are true, then we are not helping the victims with their recovery from the traumatic events they’ve experienced.

Memes can provide a few laughs, but is it right to make light of issues that profoundly affect someone as a source of entertainment? Are those few seconds of laughter worth minimizing and diminishing the painful and traumatic memories of someone else? Memes may assist with making some heavy situations lighter, but we still need boundaries.

The problem here is that we don’t think of the real people behind the joke and/or photo. What you find funny can be very hurtful to someone else. Content creators need to keep in mind that there is a lot of ignorance in the digital age we live in. Memes are heavily circulated all over social media and aren’t always completely truthful. They can be easily misunderstood or taken out of context, especially by those who rely solely on the Internet for news.

So where do we draw the line?

We should keep in mind that the internet is powerful and any content we add can potentially be downloaded and shared by someone else, and we can easily lose control of our original post.

We can never pinpoint how powerful the impact of the internet will be. The phenomenon of memes used as forms of entertainment is influencing how we behave online. It is necessary that users of the Internet remember to be empathetic and put themselves in the shoes of those who have personally experienced the traumas they are about to make light of and share all over social media and the world.