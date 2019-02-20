Mind your manners: Theatre Etiquette 101

Loading ... Loading ...

By SARAH HOOKEY

Columnist

On April 18, 2015, Lin-Manuel Miranda famously called out Madonna via Twitter, after her truly despicable behaviour at a performance of Hamilton: An American Musical at New York City’s The Public Theatre. The singer texted through almost the entirety of the show, not having an ounce of respect for the work of art going on literally right before her very eyes. To top it all off, not only had she arrived late, but she had previously been banned from the entire Alamo Drafthouse movie theatre chain in 2013 for texting through a New York Film Festival screening of 12 Years a Slave.

Only a few months later, in the summer of 2015, Broadway legend Patti LuPone yanked a cell phone from the hands of a texting audience member at a performance of her latest show, Shows for Days.

July of 2018 saw Miranda once again call out what he dubbed a “Condescending Theatergoer,” for passive-aggressively shaming him (yeah you read that right) for laughing at the jokes in a performance of My Fair Lady on Broadway.

Now these are only three cases of utter disrespect in a theatre environment, and with them being tweeted out by celebrities, you’re of course going to hear about them. Imagine all the situation that are happening to just regular people, and therefore aren’t going viral. Imagine how often it happens. Anyone who attends live theatre often enough can tell you that disrespect happens on the regular. People text, talk, sing along and even throw trash all over the floor.

So, that’s why I’ve compiled a list of what I believe the six most important rules for theatre etiquette.

Be on time:

This is arguably the most important of the tips I’m going to give you. If it says a certain time on your tickets, for the love of all that is good, show up for that time. Not only is showing up late highly disrespectful, quite ridiculous and just plain rude, it’s also disruptive to not only the performers who now have to deal with the ushers shining their flashlights down the steps of the audience in order to bring you to your seat, but to your fellow audience members as well.

Chances are that your seats are not on the aisle of your respective row and given how close together each row is, the people sitting next to you will have to stand up or even exit the row in order to allow you access to your seats. It’s like a line of dominoes slowly falling, one by one. Things go from bad, to worse, to total chaos when you factor in how loud and distracting all of this will be for the actors.

And to think, it all could have been avoided had you shown up on time.

Respect:

This one means a lot of things. Respect for the place, for the actors, for the people around you. Unfortunately, in this day and age it seems as though we actively have to remind society to have respect, especially when it comes to theatre. So, take special care when it comes to this one. I’m not asking you to completely change your behaviour. Just to be a little more conscious of your behaviour when attending live theatre.

A little respect can go a long way.

Focus:

So the first thing to be mindful of when it comes to respect is having it for your fellow audience members. You’ve all just paid anywhere from under to well over $100 dollars for the opportunity to watch a live performance of a play or musical, so really your attention should be solely on that and not anything else. Put your phones on silent, or better yet, turn them off completely. Turn away from your friends or family that you’ve brought with you and turn instead towards the stage. I guarantee you that if you stop talking over the actors you won’t have any trouble hearing each and every line.

Quiet:

Now, for this one I don’t mean quiet in the sense that you shouldn’t speak during the show, because you shouldn’t of course but I mentioned that above already. What I mean instead is quiet your opinions, at least until you’ve left the building and are on your way down the street. There’s nothing wrong with having opinions, but expressing negative ones loudly on intermission or directly after the bows is nothing if not obnoxious.

It doesn’t matter if you don’t like a certain way the performers said their lines or how your favourite song was sung. The people on that stage just spent the last two hours putting their all into a show for you to enjoy. At least have the common courtesy to reserve your opinions for a different time and place. You never know who it is that could be overhearing you, and just whose feelings you’ll be hurting.

Clean up after yourself:

Wow, I cannot actually believe this is one I have to list. But, given the state of theaters once the show is done, I certainly have every reason to. Let me just say this, a theater is not your garbage dump. I know how it works at movie theaters. We leave our empty cups in the cup holders, our popcorn bags in our seats and our crumpled napkins all over the floor. I myself have been guilty of that a few times.

I understand that getting people to change their behaviour there is next to impossible but if anything should and could possibly change, it’s how making sure we don’t extend this pattern to live theatre performances.

The theater is sacred. It’s a place where we go to witness art in the purest form. We hold it on a pedestal, rightly so. I can honestly say that it is a complete privilege to be able to attend a live theatre performance, no matter what it is. We should treat the space in which it is presented accordingly. Throw your candy wrappers and boxes into garbage cans, not the floor. If you don’t want your playbill, although for the life of me I can’t understand why not, at least have the courtesy to throw it out. Stop turning theaters into pigstys.

Proper dress:

And finally, my last tip. Dress properly for the occasion. Like I mentioned above, live theatre is sacred. Showing up in blue jeans and flip flops is not only disrespectful to the space, but trust me, it doesn’t make you look like the smartest tool in the shed either. You don’t have to don your finest ball gown or tuxedo. A nice pair of dress pants and a shirt without font on the front will work just fine. And no sandals or flip flops please.

So there you have it. Five ways to be respectful in a theater. Follow these and you’re sure to have a better theatre-going experience.