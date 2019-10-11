More talk, more action wanted for Indigenous issues in Niagara

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff Writer

At the last federal election in 2015, Indigenous voters turned out in record numbers. But will they do the same this year?

Karl Dockstader, co-host of the podcast One Dish, One Mic, is open about how he believes the current campaign is going.

“In the past federal election it would have been easy to believe that there was an opportunity for change. It was on the heels of Idle No More, so there was an anything but conservative momentum that was happening,” says Dockstader.

“But it really looks like this government looks a lot like the last government. They just dress things up nicely.”

For Dockstader, a member of the Haudenosaunee community, the election is just another six weeks. Dockstader says members of this community don’t believe they are Canadian or American citizens. Instead, they consider themselves a sovereign people.

Although Dockstader will not be voting in the upcoming election, he still participates in discussions as a member of the community.

Sean VanderKlis, who also co-hosts the podcast One Dish, One Mic, plans to vote in the upcoming election, but says from an Indigenous perspective the campaigns aren’t landing.

“The current campaign from an Indigenous perspective is not going well at all. The federal government has just announced that they are going to do a judicial review in a decision that was handed down by the Human Rights Tribunal,” says VanderKlis. “That has drastic implications for Indigenous people and Canadians’ views on Indigenous people.”

VanderKlis says at a local level not many candidates have mentioned Indigenous people. He says the lack of discussion may stem from the preconceived idea that the issues Indigenous people face only happen on reserves.

VanderKlis stresses this is no longer true. The majority of Indigenous people now live off reserves.

“The 2016 census states that there are 15,000 self-identified Indigenous people residing in the Niagara region. There (are) two reserves within 30 minutes of the Niagara region. Indigenous people have been coming here since the 1950s,” says VanderKlis.

Dockstader and VanderKlis agree that for Indigenous voters key issues include climate change, health care and poverty.

VanderKlis says universal health care should include everything related to the overall well being of a person.

“Teeth is one of them. Oral hygiene is crucial. It’s crucial to employment. It’s crucial to work. It’s crucial to your life. One of the first things people do is judge you on your appearance,” says VanderKlis.

For Dockstader, tackling inequality in the Niagara region is at the top of his list.

He says it can be difficult for non-marginalized people to be “truly sympathetic” to what marginalized people are dealing with.