Movember strip-fest

By ALY LANCIONE

Staff writer

Talk about cheeky! Stripped to their undies and streaking through the cold, several hundred men and women raced along a downtown Toronto street.

And it was all for a good cause – raising money and awareness for men’s health.

“Why wouldn’t you want to do this?” says David Grose, a participant in Movember Canada’s Undie Run.

Grose has been participating in Movember Canada’s Undie Run since it began last year. The two-kilometre run aims to raise money and awareness for prostate cancer, testicular cancer, men’s suicide prevention and mental health.

“I’ve lost four friends to suicide. I’ve got a friend who’s fighting prostate cancer right now. So, I kind of feel like I’ve got my health, thank God, and I’m going to do what I can,” says Grose.

Through this event, Grose has made lifelong friends with people, who also want to challenge discomfort and raise awareness for men’s health.

He says the event is now something he looks forward to every year.

“I may not be the fastest runner, but I really don’t care. I’m just going to go and have some fun.”

Though the participants were primarily men, several women came out to show support.

Ginylyn Bullock, an Undie Run newbie, says she believes it’s important for women to attend these events. She says we need to be there and show men we’re behind them every step of the way.

Elysia McEwan, who is also a first-time runner, says the event brings people of all walks of life together.

“Everyone is kind of, or has, gone through the same thing,” says McEwan.

Both Bullock and McEwan stripped down to their undies and ran for loved ones.

“My uncle was diagnosed with prostate cancer a few months ago. So, I’m running for my uncle today,” says Bullock.

She says her uncle is currently undergoing radiation and is “struggling.” She says she hopes her participation in the Nov. 9 event can bring him joy during these tough times.

McEwan ran for Bullock’s uncle and for her nonno who passed away from prostate cancer 15 years ago.

Todd Minerson, the country director for Movember Canada, says the Undie Run is about two things: raising money and spreading awareness for men’s health.

“We want people thinking about men’s health. We want people thinking about getting checked for prostate cancer when they turn 50 or 45 if they’re in specific groups at higher risk,” says Minerson.

“We want guys to know about testicular cancer, as well, because too many men are dying too young right now and we want to do something about it.”

Toronto was just one of three other cities hosting Undie Runs on Nov. 9. People were also running almost naked in Vancouver, New York and Los Angeles.

Last year, the run only took place in Toronto and Vancouver. Given the success in these two cities, Movember added two American cities.

The money raised will go directly to Movember’s global campaign.

Minerson says globally the organization raises around $90 million a year.

“Working altogether really makes a difference in men’s health.”