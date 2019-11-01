Munich star shining in Toronto

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

The Canadian men’s soccer won their first game against the U.S. men’s team since 1985 on Oct. 15, 2019 at the BMO stadium at Toronto.

This historic game brings an end to their 34-year winless run against their southern neighbours.

Canada plays under Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) as part of their World Cup qualifiers and they are the fifth oldest team in the association out the 41 teams.

Their age and experience has not translated into much hardware, failing to win a major trophy since their 2000 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

This win has moved Canada six positions higher on the FIFA World Ranking, to 69. This ranks them sixth in the CONCACAF, three places behind the second-place Team USA.

Alphonso Davies, the Bayern Munich wonderkid, scored the opener at the 63-minute mark before Canadian goal machine, Luca Cavallini, scored the winner at 90 minutes plus one of stoppage.

The stoppage-time winner takes Cavallini’s tally to 11 goals, making him the joint eighth-highest Canadian goal scorer of all time.

This is a new age for Canadian soccer. This young side has achieved what the senior team has been struggling to do for decades.

The young strike partnership of Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David has been exceptional for the Canucks, scoring 16 goals between them.

Alphonso Davies was Canada’s top performer in the match. The 18-year old has already made a mark in Germany and keeps on giving Canadians more reasons to be excited about.

His celebration after the opener is a testament to how much the goal meant for the Ghanaian born winger, who received his citizenship in 2017.

They play the US national soccer team again Nov. 19, and a win in that match could be a new dawn for Canadian soccer.

It was last year when they had their previous, biggest win, with a 9-0 victory over U.S. Virgin Islands. All of this can lead to a potential World Cup qualification.

Canada has only qualified once for the World Cup, in 1986, hosted in Mexico. The team had a bad tournament and failed to score even one goal that year.

The Canadian soccer team would like to pick up some pace and score their debut World Cup goal before they host the competition in 2026.

The Canadian team has been edging toward qualification and it seems like they will finally do it for the next World Cup.