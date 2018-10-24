Municipal vote brings wave of change to Niagara region, but not in key mayoral races

BY RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff Writer

While regional council had sweeping changes, St. Catharines, Niagara Falls and Welland all overwhelmingly voted in support of their Mayors.

In St. Catharines, Walter Sendzik, won easily with almost 72 per cent of the vote. According to the municipality voter turnout was about 33 per cent, the lowest among Niagara’s muncipalities.

Jim Diodati, beat long-time politician Kim Craitor, who had served many years as both city councillor and MPP, handily to secure his third term as mayor of Niagara Falls. Diodati, 53, received 13,875 votes to Craitor’s 8,252.

In Welland, Mayor Frank Campion held on to office easily winning 79 per cent of the vote, brushing off David Clow and Steven Soos, who each earned about 10 per cent of the vote.

Ryan Huckla, the current Niagara College Student Administrative Council president, threw his hat into the Welland municipal race but failed to earn a seat on city council. He finished third behind incumbent Mary Ann Grimaldi and newcomer Adam Moote in the race to fill two seats representing Ward 1. Huckla received 639 votes, 247 less then Moote; Grimaldi earned the most with 1,000.

The big shift Monday night came at the regional level. After a tumultuous, scandal-rich term, Regional Chair Alan Caslin was ousted from office. He finished 19th out of 23 on the ballot. He received just 1,941 votes.

Caslin was part of a sweep of regional council. Of the 18 elected representatives from across the region, not including mayors, only three regional councillors are incumbents.

Veteran politician Jim Bradley, a former Liberal MPP, led the regional race with 18,895 votes. The new wave of regional councillors include retired RCMP officer Tom Insinna, who beat incumbent Sandy Annunziata in Fort Erie.