NC Knights make it to soccer quarterfinals

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

The NC Knights fell just short on the OCAA championship after losing 2-0 to the eventual winners at Fanshawe College on Oct. 23.

The Knights have never won the competition.

The Knights secured a place in the playoffs after defeating St. Lawrence College in a 3-2 thriller. The Knights had a comfortable 3-0 lead going in the first half. Their goalkeeper was the reason St. Lawrence college could not complete the comeback.

Julieanne Buist, the Knights midfielder, won the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division Rookie of the Year after scoring seven goals in eight matches.

Midfielder, Terin Hultink and defender, Ceilidh Richardson made it to the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division First Team All-Stars.

Forward, Katelyn Mix, midfielder Julieanne Buist and veteran goalkeeper Taylor Major also made it to the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division Second Team All-Stars.

Rob Lalama, the Knights coach was named the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division Coach of the Year.

The Knights had a good run this season, scoring 24 goals in 14 matches and conceded 14.

Julieanne Buist and Terin Hultink were the top scorers for the Knights with seven goals in eight and nine games respectively.

This could lead to their first championship soon.