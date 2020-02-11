NC Knights women’s volleyball team on way to playoffs

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

Niagara College sits fifth in the OCAA West for women’s volleyball, two points behind Mohawk College with a game in hand.

“I think we like our potential playoff match ups in the fourth spot,” said head coach Steve Dow in a written statement. Knights have gotten a medal each year for the last five years, three silver and two bronze. Their solitary gold came all the way back in the 1969-1970 season.

A gold could be out of the question as Fanshawe College has gone almost unbeaten, with just one loss this season.

The Knights are playing Redeemer and Sheridan next and these matches could be key.

“We still haven’t played our best volleyball of the year yet. These two teams are both very good and will give us a great idea of what we need to work on before playoffs,” said Dow.

After these crucial games, the Knights will play the two teams in the bottom of the standings, Cambrian and Boreal. A positive result in those games will mean a good spot in the playoffs.

Dow said, “We’re up a game on Mohawk so if we win out, we will finish fourth, which means we host a playoff match rather than being on the road.”

The women’s volleyball team has had three coaches in the past three years. The coach says that he is incredibly impressed by their openness to learn.

“I am really happy with the growth that the team has shown,” said Dow. “We are getting better but still have a long way to go if we want to win a medal at provincials.”

The top four teams from the East and West divisions will compete for the top three places.

Knights fans have something to be excited about next year, according to Dow.

” We return (six) of (seven) starters and have some young talent that will fill in perfectly,” said Dow. “We also have a number of interested recruits who we are very excited about.”

The Knights are building a top team for next year with the full intent to win some hardware.

“Knights fans will know that we are going all in to be a top 3 team next year,” said Dow.

Knights are playing Redeemer College at home on Feb. 6, Sheridan away on Feb. 9 and Cambrian and Boreal at home on Feb. 15 and 16, respectively, to end the season.