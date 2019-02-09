NC students battle head-to-head at 13th annual Caps, Corks and Forks event

Loading ... Loading ...

By MICHAEL HANEMAAYER

Staff Writer

Wine and beer students at Niagara College duked it out at the thirteenth Caps, Corks and Forks event to see which team was more capable of pairing a beverage with the dishes prepared by culinary arts students.

The event centered around a six-course meal made up of dishes the culinary students had put together. Teams of wine and beer students were challenged to find the perfect beverage from their particular area of expertise to pair with the.

“I think this is a great example of the power of applied learning and integrated learning,” said president of Niagara College, Dan Patterson.

Patterson also recognized hard work and passion of the students in the planning of the event. He said it showed the integration of the different programs and how those programs compliment and support one another, adding that it was inspirational.

Approximately 200 guests attended the event and became the judges of the beverage pairings that were produced by the beer and wine teams.

On the table were caps and corks. Wine and beer were paired with each course and attendees of the event were asked to choose which beverage paired best with the course. A cork was chosen for wine and a cap was chosen for beer.

Craig Youdale, the dean of the Canadian Food and Wine Institute at Niagara College said, “I get to see them every day. I know how awesome they are, but it’s cool for me to sort of see everyone else come as guests and to be able to come and get excited.”

The thirteenth Caps, Corks and Forks event saw the 6-6 tie between beer and wine programs broken as team wine won the night 4-2.

The first course saw the two teams pair beverages with a Vietnamese Crab and mushroom soup. The beer team won this first round by pairing an Aecht Schlenkerla Rauchbier with the dish.

Rounds 2-5 were won by the wine team with pairings, such as the Foreign Affair 2013 Riesling with a Crispy Pork Sisij and a Tawse Winery 2017 Redfoot Vineyard Gamay Noir with a Butternut Squash Ravioli.

When asked how much preparation went into to the event, first-year Wine and Viticulture student and member of team wine, Thomas Hartlen said, “Nothing. No, I’m totally kidding.

“In total we probably went through around 150 different wines to prepare for this event and whittling down 150 wines down to six, that is a huge task for anyone. So, we’re just happy that we were able to pick the six right ones to go with all the meals today and really kill it tonight.”

The sixth and final round was won by the beer team wherein they paired a Founders CBS (Canadian breakfast stout) with a White Chocolate and Hazelnut Entremet. This win saw team beer open and close the event with wins.

“I’m obviously proud every day but this is a really big chance where they (the students) get to shine, and they get to show their emotion and who they are as people,” said Youdale.

The event was held at Niagara’s NOTL campus in the student commons area on Feb 2.