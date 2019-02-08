NCSAC seeks fresh views in upcoming election

Loading ... Loading ...

By RENATO PEDRESCHI

Staff Writer

Student leaders, please stand up.

Election kits are now available for students looking to take a leadership role in Niagara College.

As is the case every year, the Niagara College Student Administrative Council (NCSAC) has started the process of replacing their Board of Directors.

Students will be asked to cast their vote in March, but now is the time for those looking to bring fresh perspectives and values to the table to step up and put their name on the ballot.

“I like being active in the school, and I’m the type of person that dreams big,” says Landry Wanmba, a second-year Computer Programmer Analyst student and prospective candidate for Director of Media Studies. “I have a lot of ideas to improve student life, so I thought…why not?”

There are 11 board positions: one for every department of study at the college, seven positions from the Welland campus and four from the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus.

This will be the second election with the current board structure. In previous years, directors oversaw specific operational functions, (director of clubs) rather than currently where directors are now a voice and point of contact for their department.

“NCSAC had a board structure that was heavily rooted in operational job descriptions,” says Andy Hall, marketing communications manager for NCSAC.

“These positions left board members spending their time focusing on operational happenings and left little time for them to focus on good governance.”

According to NCSAC bylaws, eligible candidates must be fee-paying students in good standing with the college throughout their potential time on the board, as well as have a minimum GPA of 65 per cent and be at least 18 years of age by May 1, 2019.

Students will also be asked to cast a vote for president of NCSAC.

In order to run for president, all candidates must be current or former NCSAC board members or be the current president and must be currently enrolled as a student.

They must also have the ability to serve a one-year employment term in a full-time capacity with at least a minimum of 35 hours per week.

Election kits are available as of Feb. 1 from the NCSAC office or at ncvotes.ca.

With the job description and expectations of being a director, the election kits will also have rules and guidelines for participating in a fair election as well as a nomination form with space for 50 signatures from students within the candidate’s respective school of study.

Nomination forms, with 50 signatures, are officially due on Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at the NCSAC office.

The student candidates will have the next two weeks in February to prepare a campaign, which will officially kick off on March 4 and will continue until the voting days are done.

Voting will begin on March 11, concluding on March 14 at 4 p.m.

Results will be announced on March 15 at noon.

Ballots will be sent directly to students’ school emails thus allowing them to vote securely and anonymously online.

Students will not have the ability to vote for director positions in any other schools than the school in which they are a student.