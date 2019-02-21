Netflix doc leaves many unanswered questions

Loading ... Loading ...

By MADISON JUDSON

Columnist

When watching through this documentary, I was expecting a little bit more than just “The Life of Ted Bundy.”

Netflix’s Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes left me wanting to know more about why and how Bundy got to the point where he was driven to commit the crimes he had.

On Jan. 24, Netflix dropped Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes. After recently seeing the trailer for the movie Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile which stars Zac Efron as Bundy, my curiosity peaked and I decided to give the documentary a watch.

Directed by Joe Berlinger, the documentary has four episodes: Handsome Devil, One of Us, Not my Turn to Watch Him and Burn Bundy Burn.

Throughout each part, journalists Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth interview Bundy by recording tapes of “his side of the story” prior to his execution as the main part of the documentary.

Berlinger also obtained interviews from some of Bundy’s childhood friends, and some defense and prosecution attorneys, who all say the same thing about the man – that he was handsome and intelligent and none of them suspected at first glance that he managed to commit 30 murders.

As each episode was completed, I still was left with several questions. Why did he do it? How did he do it? What drove him to do it? However, none of them seemed to be answered.

Despite the lack of answers to the looming questions, there was one part I did enjoy about the documentary – getting to listen to Bundy speak.

While I grew bored of listening to him practically talk about his life story by Episode 3, it was interesting to hear him speak and see his actions or mannerisms when he was on camera.

He was intelligent and charming. He spoke in a way that made him sound confident, yet also completely casual. His tone was often warm and upbeat.

It was almost as if he spoke to people as if they were his best friend.

This was how he portrayed himself to his friends and to the public. He created a persona of himself that made some people believe that he was not capable of committing such brutal murders on so many innocent girls and women.

This is the kind of documentary I would recommend to more of the younger generation, the ones who didn’t live through the 70s and 80s to witness this case while it was happening.

For myself, this is the kind of documentary that I would only watch one time.