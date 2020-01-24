New and returning Niagara College students celebrate start of new term

By THERESA REDULA

Staff writer

Niagara College continued to welcome new and returning students two weeks into the winter semester.

Students saw two events unfold last Tuesday, Jan. 14, from afternoon till evening.

At 3 p.m., the Welland Campus courtyard was set up for Welland Wonderland, an event that was part of the two-week ‘Frost Week’ by NCSAC (Niagara College Student Administrative Council) and NC Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership.

NCSAC President Tom Price said that the Welland Wonderland would be a “great experience” for new and returning students alike.

“We’ve got BeaverTails here, NCSAC’s got cookies and gloves, CSEL (Centre for Student Engagement and Leadership) has their pop-up shop,” Price said. “We have soup and sandwiches, swings, fire pit — just a great opportunity for students to engage.”

Inspired by the Toronto Distillery District, Niagara College also brought students its own Winter Frost Fest filled with music, hot chocolate, Canadian pastries and Instagram-worthy spots.

By evening, students enjoyed the colourfully glowing swings and had photos of themselves taken, posting it to their Instagram stories, which NCSAC and CSEL shared on their Instagram.

Diksha Sharma, a Palliative Care student in her last term, stayed at the Welland Campus courtyard with only 10 minutes left till her next class.

“My class is at 5:30 (p.m.), so that’s why I’m just clicking pictures and not in the queue to eat anything,” she said. “It’s winter, everyone’s in their room (tucked) in their blankets, so this is the right time to come out and enjoy with friends.”

But with a few minutes left, Sharma said she just wanted to “enjoy a lot,” especially since she’s on her last term in college.

“I don’t want to miss this. Because, you know, after (graduation), my friends will go to different places and they’re busy with their work, so this is the time we can enjoy.”

She said she would love to have more of these events in the future, with all the “pretty” set-up and fun backgrounds to take photos.

The fireplaces were also one of the students’ favourite hangout spots to get warm and drink hot chocolate with friends.

Students also got a coupon good for one Canadian pastry from BeaverTails, which Price said is a “play” on the treats “to connect our domestic student population with international student population, which you see tonight was a great big hit.”

They could also participate in activities where they could earn NC cash, and if accumulated, can be redeemed into NCSAC merchandise at the pop-up booths in the inflatable igloos.

The Welland Wonderland finished by 8 p.m.

By that time, the Core was opening up to all students for the Mix’n’Mingle event put on by the Niagara College International Division.

Niagara College students enjoyed the karaoke, nacho bar, met new friends by the bingo game and an opportunity-filled night to earn NC cash.

And by 10 p.m., it was time for Niagara College students to call it a night.