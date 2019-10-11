Next time: more debate, less drama?

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

For the first time in the 2019 election campaign, the six federal leaders took to the stage for an English debate.

Conservative party leader Andrew Scheer had obviously been waiting for this moment. His answer to the first question, about leadership in Canada and the world, was a cursory nod to free trade, and then an attack on Liberal leader Justin Trudeau that wasn’t even tangentially related to the topic.

“Justin Trudeau only pretends to stand up for Canada,” said Scheer before discussing Trudeau’s blackface photos, his handling of the SNC-Lavalin controversy and his decision to expel former cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott from caucus.

“Mr. Trudeau, you are a phoney and you are a fraud, and you do not deserve to govern this country.”

That set the tone for the rest of the debate in many ways. With six leaders sharing the stage and a complicated format, there was little the leaders could do other than trade jabs and repeat their talking points.

There were moderator and audience questions, opportunities for leaders to ask questions of each other and open debate periods. It felt like an attempt to create a meaningful debate, but with so many candidates and so little time for them to respond to questions (often 45 seconds or less), it was difficult for the candidates to respond meaningfully to the questions.

This resulted in partially answered questions and little policy discussion, although the candidates were able to present some ideas.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh spoke often of his universal pharmacare plan.

“(Health care) is one of the biggest concerns I hear about when I meet with people across this country,” said Singh.

“With a New Democratic government, we will bring in universal pharmacare for all. You would use your health card, not your credit card, for medication.”

Scheer reiterated his opposition to the federal carbon tax and promised to repeal it if he’s elected prime minister. He also highlighted the tax credits he’s proposing: a child fitness tax credit, a green home renovation credit and a transit tax credit.

However, most of Scheer’s time was spent attacking Trudeau for his government’s record and scandals. As often as he could, he drew the conversation back to where he thinks the Liberals have failed Canadians.

Trudeau didn’t introduce anything new. He spent most of the evening defending his government’s last term in office and their policy promises. He stuck to his frequent talking points and only toward the end of the debate, when Elizabeth May was challenging his climate record, did he appear aggravated.

May, Blanchet and Maxime Bernier, with the least to lose, were the most likely to directly answer a question.

Bernier spoke of his plan to reduce the number of immigrants who arrive in Canada every year.

“I’m for a sustainable immigration, and that’s why we must have fewer immigrants,” said Bernier. “A maximum of 150,000 a year, with more economic migrants for our country.”

Overall, there was not much said that voters haven’t heard somewhere else already. At the beginning of the night, moderator Lisa LaFlamme said the audience was made up of undecided voters, and it seems unlikely that many left with a clearer picture of who they want to vote for based on that debate.

Media organizations want to host and moderate meaningful debates, but that’s challenging in the social media age. Most voters know what the parties are promising. They’ve seen the leaders, heard from them, read about them, listened to the talking points. The candidates can’t bring fresh ideas or new policies to the stage; everything the viewers hear has already been unveiled.

Perhaps it’s time for a new format, something like CBC’s Face to Face series, or a series of debates where leaders only face off against one or two other leaders.

Politicians should be asked tough questions. Canadians deserve to hear their answers. May’s point early in the debate that to be prime minister is to “sign up to work” is an important one: these debates should be considered job interviews.

Did any of the voters get enough information to hire any candidate last night?

The questions are only as good as the answers they deliver, and last night’s debate didn’t deliver good answers.