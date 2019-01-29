NHL All-Star games: love them or hate them

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENO

Columnist

There are two types of people in this world. Someone who loves all-star games, and others who absolutely hate them. Personally, I like them. I think it’s a great marketing tool for leagues, and it brings a lot of exposure to their respective sport. It’s also a fun stretch of events for the fans, and it’s a way to honour the best players in the league.

With that being said, I cannot stand how the National Hockey League (NHL) handles their all-star game, if you can even call it that. Instead of doing a traditional game like every other sport in the world, the NHL decides to do a 3-on-3 tournament format.

Essentially, there are four teams that represent the four divisions in the NHL – Pacific, Central, Atlantic and Metropolitan. The league picks the nine best players from each division to form these teams, with the fans voting on the captain and one other player.

Teams will then faceoff against each other in a one-game knockout semi-final. The two teams that win these games will then face each other in the final game to determine who wins the tournament.

There are three (plus about 15 other) glaring problems with this format.

First of all, there is absolutely no structure to these games. How can someone justify calling it an all-star game when it’s a tournament? It really just looks like a bunch of friends playing pickup hockey on the nearest pond.

Then there is the fact that this idea of having four teams of 10 reduces the amount of players who could be selected to participate in the game. With eight teams in each division, it’s makes it almost impossible to select all the deserving players to the game.

For example, Chris Kreider has had a fantastic season thus far for the New York Rangers. He’s recorded 37 points and could very well surpass his career-high of 53 by the end of the year. He’s not in the event though.

Could this be because of the logistics and constraints of how the league is sending players to the game? Potentially. If they did a traditional game, you damn-well know he’d be there.

On top of that, why does every team need a representative? Now I can acknowledge that most teams have at least one deserving player to be selected to the all-star games, but why not just pick the 25 best from each conference, whether a team has a representative or not? That’s a way to guarantee the majority of the deserving players get in.

It’s fair to say that this format keeps the game competitive. In prior renditions of the event, the game would end in ridiculously high scores because nobody wanted to play defense and risk an injury two months before the post-season begins, which is completely valid.

But this format doesn’t resolve the discrimination against goaltenders. Instead of being hung out to dry all game like they were in the traditional game, they now have to work 10 times harder. It’s also a slap in the face to the defensemen who don’t get to showcase their skills in this format as well.

That’s because 3-on-3 is all about the offence. And it’s pretty clear that’s what the NHL wants. The most recognizable names in the league are superstar forwards that put up a lot of points. So from a marketing perspective, this format is fantastic for the league.

An easy way to fix all of this is by going back to the traditional game. Prior to this format, the league would have two captains and they would select their teams live as part of a fantasy draft. That was fun for the players and fans.

In addition to that, you saw the 45 players who were most deserving as part of that event, and a game with actual structure. It wasn’t just about offence, it had elements of everything. It really showcased the NHL. In my opinion, this format does not, and I hope the league can come to that realization in the future and change it.