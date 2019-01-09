NHL announces new Seattle hockey team

Loading ... Loading ...

By RILEY RADOBENKO

Staff Writer

It was the worst-kept secret in hockey.

But the National Hockey League (NHL) has officially announced that their 32nd franchise will be awarded to the city of Seattle.

“We are thrilled that Seattle, a city with a proud hockey history that includes being the first American team ever to win the Stanley Cup, is finally joining the NHL,” said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to the media in attendance at the press conference.

The team is expected to begin playing in the 2021-2022 season, and will play their home games at the KeyArena.

According to Bettman, the arena renovations, along with the market and ownership group, were the reasons Seattle stood out for an expansion team.

“Seattle checked the boxes in a big way,” Bettman said to Sportsnet’s David Amber.

Excitement was the best way to describe what this means to the city.

“It’s a really important day for the team and Seattle,” said majority owner David Bonderman to KING-TV, Seattle’s local news source. “I love Seattle. I went to school here, and worked on the space needle in 1962, so what goes around, comes around. I love it here.”

The ownership group had to a pay $650-million expansion fee, which will be divided up evenly between the remaining NHL teams, with the exception of the Vegas Golden Knights.

Seattle will have the same expansion draft rules as Vegas did in 2017. Essentially, teams will be given the opportunity to protect a certain number of players. Seattle will then pick a player that each franchise left unprotected, if they meet the other criteria.

When Seattle enters the league, they will play in the Pacific Division in the Western Conference, and the Arizona Coyotes will (reluctantly) move to the Central Division.

With Seattle officially getting an NHL team, Bonderman is looking forward to the next steps in the creation of the team.

“It’s the end of the ‘let’s get a team’ era and on to the ‘let’s make it work’ era.”