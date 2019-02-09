NHL celebrates Black History Month for first time

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

The NHL is expanding their Hockey is for Everyone (HIVE) campaign, celebrating Black History Month and racial diversity in hockey throughout February for the first time, the league announced Friday.

HIVE, a joint NHL and National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) campaign, was originally a one-month initiative celebrating diversity and inclusion in the sport. According to the NHL in a press release, HIVE will now become a year-long initiative with all 31 teams and players participating.

In a carry-over of HIVE 2018, all clubs will continue to have one player designated as a HIVE ambassador, the goal for each player to be a “leader in the locker room and their community.”

As a part of Black History Month, the NHL has created “NHL Presents the American Legacy Black Hockey History Tour,” a travelling museum devoted to the history of minorities in hockey, including Willie O’Ree breaking the colour barrier in 1958. The museum is to make six stops throughout the U.S. at different schools and arenas, beginning last Saturday outside Madison Square Garden.

In addition, the NHL will release player profiles online called Skates Off that include the stories of Seth Jones (Columbus Blue Jackets), P.K. Subban (Nashville Predators) and Evander Kane (San Jose Sharks). The NHL will also host a roundtable discussion with Hall of Famers Grant Fuhr, Angela James and Willie O’Ree discussing “racism, breaking down barriers in hockey and personal stores,” according to the press release.

O’Ree was the first black player to play in the NHL on Jan. 18, 1958. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2018, and wrote a piece on NHL’s website after the announcement about the meaning of Black History Month and hockey:

“We’re working in the right direction on representation in hockey and you’re going to be seeing even more kids of colour in the upcoming years getting into the sport,” wrote O’Ree.

“To me, though, Black History Month isn’t just in February. To me, it’s every month. It’s year-round. That’s the message I want to impart.”

Jones, Blue Jackets defenseman and HIVE ambassador said in the NHL press release: “As a HIVE ambassador, I know that important conversations and perspectives will be shared as part of the Black History Month celebration, with the goal of creating a welcoming environment while promoting the continued diversity of players and fans.”

The introduction of the NHL and Black History Month comes one month after an incident in Maryland caught the attention of the sports world.

Divyne Apollon II, a 13-year old African-American hockey player, heard racial insults from the opposing team while playing in a hockey tournament in early January.

The Washington Post’s Petula Dvorak reported that the game was “buzzing with racial animosity” but the coaches and the referees – who may not have heard the insults – did not do anything. Divyne’s teammates however could hear the racial taunts, and came to their teammate’s defense.

The incident at the Maryland tournament wasn’t the first time according to Divyne and his father. His dad told National Public Radio (NPR) shortly after the game, “I knew when he fell in love with hockey that this would be part of the experience, unfortunately.”

The story quickly made its way through the hockey world. Subban released a video encouraging Divyne to keep playing hockey and to “believe in yourself,” and two players from the Washington Capitals invited Divyne’s team, the Metro Maple Leafs, to a game.

Kim Davis, NHL executive vice-president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs, said in the Black History Month celebration press release that the NHL is committed to making progress to become more inclusive.

“This month, sharing stories of players past and present as well as pioneers and trailblazers – whether via the traveling museum or across our platforms – we hope to demonstrate to fans and non-fans alike that there is a big community out there, and many pathways to become part of the hockey family,” said Davis.

In addition to Black History Month, the NHL has designated March as Gender Equality Month, April as Earth Month and June as Pride Month. The NHL said the plan is to include Hispanic heritage and First Nations next season.

On the NHL’s website, HIVE states that the NHL supports “any teammate, coach or fan who brings heart, energy and passion to the rink. We believe all hockey programs – from professionals to youth organizations – should provide a safe, positive and inclusive environment for players and families regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, sexual orientation and socio-economic status.”