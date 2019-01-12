NHL teams buckle up

Loading ... Loading ...

By Riley Radobenko

Columnist

With the holiday break approaching, teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) are beginning to look at things to do and players to acquire to elevate their teams to next level prior to both the trade deadline and the playoffs.

In my opinion, here’s what some of the top teams in the NHL should consider putting on their Christmas list this year.

Washington Capitals

Tell Tom Wilson to smarten up. The guy has all the talent in the world, but lacks all intelligence when it comes to on-ice play. He’s the player that you love to have on your team, but hate to play against. Stupid penalty after stupid penalty, suspension after suspension. Great player, but they can’t have that in the back half on the season heading into the playoffs.

Winnipeg Jets

The Jets are a good team with a lot of good, core players. But in the playoffs, it all comes down to the depth players.Although they have solid players holding the fort down, they could use an exceptional third/fourth line player and bottom-three defenseman to take them to the next level. Mark Stone, Alex Petrovic and Thomas Vanek would be players they should target.

Toronto Maple Leafs

The Leafs need a defenseman. Outside of Morgan Rielly, the best defenseman on their team is Jake Gardiner, who’s a top four defenseman, nothing better. If they want to succeed in the playoffs, they need another powerhouse defenseman.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning need to stay healthy. They’ve been the most consistent team in the NHL year-after-year as they have a strong core, good depth and a very good goaltender. But a couple injuries to key players could ruin their shot at finally winning a Stanley Cup.

Buffalo Sabres

The Sabres have been the league’s biggest surprise thus far this season. After a last place finish last season, they’ve been one of the best teams in the league this year. If they want to continue the pace they’re on, they need secondary scoring. Whether it comes from internal players or via trade, they can’t keep relying on Jeff Skinner and Jack Eichel, because if one of them gets hurt, the team is done.