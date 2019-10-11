Niagara College among top tier in survey of colleges

Loading ... Loading ...

By Lindsay Tweedle

Staff Writer

Niagara College placed fifth overall among Ontario colleges in student satisfaction, in the most recent provincial survey.

According to KPI (Key Performance Indicator) results released on Sept. 25, just more than 80 per cent of Niagara College students were either “satisfied or very satisfied” with their college experience, a two per cent increase from 2018.

“The results contain good news for Niagara College, and identify areas where we can focus our efforts for continuous improvement moving forward,” Niagara College President Dan Patterson said in a statement.

The results place Niagara College above the provincial average of 75.7 per cent for student satisfaction, and first among mid-sized colleges.

The survey also measures employment rates six months after graduation, graduate satisfaction and employer satisfaction.

In 2018, 88 per cent of Niagara College graduates were employed within six months of graduation, and 91 per cent of surveyed employers said they are satisfied with the Niagara College graduates who work for them.

In the released statement, Patterson said there has been a “notable increase” in student graduation rates. In 2018, 67.1 per cent of Niagara College students completed their studies, an increase from 65.8 per cent in 2017.

“This year’s positive KPI results are a testament to the commitment and dedication of all faculty and staff, and our shared focus on our students’ satisfaction and success,” said Patterson in the statement.

The provincial government requires Ontario colleges to complete the KPI surveys annually as a way to measure the quality of services and opportunities students are receiving.