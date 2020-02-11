Niagara College Chinese students face coronavirus backlash

Loading ... Loading ...

By Theresa Redula

Staff Writer

The past two weeks, Mingyan Chen, a graduating Early Childhood Education student at Niagara College, noticed “little” changes in how people spoke to her. Others were more blunt. “Did you (come into) contact with people with the virus?”

Chen, who is originally from Beijing, believes it’s because of one reason: for some she is the face of the global outbreak of the Novel coronavirus that started in China and has killed more than 360 people. As of publication, there are about 20,000 confirmed cases, including four in Canada.

She says she understands the concern but not the racism.

“I do understand people (are) afraid and (why) they are judging us,” says Chen. “I understand why they are feeling that way.”

Since the first confirmed case in Toronto, the East Asian community has been the target of racist and xenophobic remarks reminiscent of a previous outbreak in 2003. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) was another respiratory coronavirus that originated in China, infecting more than 8,000 people worldwide and killing nearly 800.

Outside of Asia, Canada was hit the hardest by SARS, accounting for 438 suspected cases and 44 deaths. The virus was an unprecedented challenge to modern healthcare systems, especially in Toronto where the cases were concentrated.

Though Canada learned much in dealing with the SARS outbreak, clearly the racist impulse is still alive and well.

On Jan. 27, the York Region District School Board issued a letter telling concerned parents and families not to make “assumptions about students or staff based on their race or travel history.”

This was after an online petition made the rounds among parents in the region, calling on schools to tell families to “self-quarantine” for 17 days if they have recently travelled to China.

Chen says that she believes panic can lead to suspicion and fear — and also racism.

“They (can be) connecting so many things, say, the (immigrants) took over their jobs, made their community not as clean as before … the neighbours, they don’t like those kinds of people,” Chen says.

“When they are facing stress, they tend to blame others or (any) outside source.”

Chen says she’s being careful not to get too close to others herself. Just a week ago, she picked up her friend from the airport who is from Beijing.

“I do have the feeling like I don’t want to be close to you because you’re from the area,” says Chen.

Wei Zhao, an Electrical Engineering Technology student at Niagara College who is from China, says that even though people are celebrating Chinese New Year, they should avoid visiting China unless it’s an emergency and if they do, “then please don’t come back unless everything’s figured out.”

Zhao, who hasn’t been back to China for three years, thought about his friends from Brock University who visited China before Christmas break.

“They dropped (out of) the whole term and they stayed in China,” says Zhao.

Zhao, who is originally from Dalian, China, also believes it’s panic that incites some people to make racist comments.

“It’s unavoidable,” he says.” The whole situation just shows the people’s ugly side.” He recalls an incident in a bar in Welland a year ago when racial slurs were directed at him

“I’m not saying racism is okay … I met people who are calling me chink at the bar. Their language is really awful,” he says. “But it’s not hurting me; it’s more of like ‘What’s wrong with these people?’” he says. “But now, what I see is just more people panicked.”

Kim Yielding, communications manager of the District School Board of Niagara (DSBN), says that no similar concerns faced by the York Region petition have come up in Niagara.

“I’ve had parents contact me and ask about our protocol and what we’re following in schools,” she says. “We didn’t have any inkling of anyone wanting to do a petition or profile students in any way.”

She says DSBN sent out a message to the parent communities so they are aware of what they should do and reinforce the message in the schools.

Niagara Region Public Health is “closely monitoring” the outbreak to “protect Niagara residents.”

They are collaborating with hospitals, primary care, emergency services, the Ministry of Health, Public Health Ontario and other provincial and federal partners.

Public Health’s assessment, “and the consensus of international experts,” says that the risk for Canadians is low and that “those who have travelled to Hubei Province, China (including Wuhan) are at greater risk,” according to their website.

The Region says symptoms include respiratory problems, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing. In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia and, rarely, death.

The Region appeals to anyone who has travelled to Hubei Province, China and developed respiratory symptoms within 14 days to avoid contact with others and contact their health care professional immediately.