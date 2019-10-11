Niagara College culinary student wins Rising Star award

Loading ... Loading ...

By Samantha Corbett

Staff Writer

First-year culinary management student Sophia Castellanos Olvera was awarded a Niagara Culinary Rising Star Award in just her second semester of first year.

“When I saw the program and the campus, I knew it was for me,” she said. “I am thankful to be a student at Niagara College and blessed to have the teachers I’ve got.”

The award was presented at the Niagara Wine Festival on Sept. 20, at Montebello Park during the Grape and Wine Festival.

“Recipients of the Rising Star awards reflect the dedication and passion of these individuals,” said Dorian Anderson, executive director of the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival. “These Rising Stars have demonstrated leadership, philanthropy, and an above-average proficiency in winemaking viticulture practices and culinary programs.”

Olvera’s chef-professor Michael Olson nominated her because of her demonstration of passion and dedication as a student chef.

“She shows up early, ready to work… and desire to really put great food on the plate, she even brings in her own plates from home to add to her presentation classes,” said Olson, in the student’s nomination form.

Olvera moved to Canada from Mexico City, bringing her creative home-inspired dishes to class.

“I see her developing into a leader before long and can’t wait to see what she adds to the Canadian table,” says Olson.

Canadian Food and Wine Institute dean Craig Youdale applauded Olvera’s accomplishment and was thankful to RBC for its support.

“We value each and every student that comes to learn with us here at Niagara College. The pressure that each student feels is real and one of those pressures is always financial,” said Youdale.

The award included a bursary of $1,000 to continue her education at Niagara College.

“We always appreciate when our industry and community partners can offer financial incentive for our students to focus on their studies a not on their bank accounts. When a valued Canadian company like Royal Bank of Canada takes notice of our students it is a great nod to the quality of work our faculty and staff do every day for all our students.”

Olvera’s proud of herself and happy with her decision to study at Niagara College.

The award is to recognize the top individuals pursuing an education in the wine and culinary arts who embody the future of Niagara College’s internationally recognized industries.

“I was happy because in every class or lab I have, I put in all my effort to learn and improve because cooking is something I love,” says Olvera.