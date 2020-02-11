Niagara College Game Dev students participate in Global Game Jam

Loading ... Loading ...

By Britney

Baker-Pittendrigh

Staff Writer

It was a record jamming year for the Niagara College and Brock University Game Development program with more students than ever participating in this year’s Global Game Jam event.

Global Game Jam 2020 kicked off on Jan. 31 and ran through Feb. 2 at 5 p.m.

The event, according to its website, “is the world’s largest game creation event taking place in physical locations across the globe. Think of it as a 48-hour hack-a-thon focused on game development around a theme.”

This year marks the 12th year Game Jam has happened worldwide and is the fourth year that Niagara College has participated.

“After I graduated, I went to a game jam and I just loved it,” says Tom Brown, a professor in the joint Niagara College and Brock University Game Development program.

“It was actually the Global Game Jam at George Brown and I went like ‘why isn’t Niagara College doing this.’ This is before I taught or anything along those lines so as an alumnus, I brought it in.”

“This year being the biggest number of students we’ve had,” said Brown. “I think it was interesting because we had a lot more first years than we’ve had in the past which is awesome.”

This year’s Niagara Game Jam involved 65 students both past and present.

There were nine groups in total, ranging from small to large, working on games for this year’s theme of “Repair,” in which students had to design a game based on repairing something.

“Honestly it was great, you get to work with others,” said Andrew Anderious, a first-year student at Niagara. “It’s just like, a learning experience for everyone.”

“I already knew most of the people, but I did meet new people,” said Anderious, who jammed for the first time this year. “Basically, it’s just like you get to know more people so it just creates better opportunity for you.”

Every year, alumni from the program come back to join in on the fun and see friends they haven’t seen in a while.

“Coming down and seeing my squad for the first time in like nine months, it’s kind of like yeah, a good reason to come down,” said Mat Chartrand, an alumnus of Game Dev who travelled all the way from Quebec for this year’s Jam.

Chartrand is now a partner in 6 Pillars and a developer of The Fallen, a third-year game from 2019.

“So because I knew Phil (owner) and they got picked up by the school to continue (developing) through the summer, they’re like ‘Hey Mat wanna join’ and I was like ‘cool’ and cards just fell in my favour like ‘Hey you wanna be a partner,’ said Chartrand.

Niagara College has been host to many partnerships over the years including the newer joint program with Brock University that covers a “unique dual-credential program that grants a four-year Bachelor of Sciences-Game Programming degree from Brock University and a three-year Advanced Diploma in Game Development from Niagara College, completed in four years.”

“One of the cool things is that some of the students from the (Brock University) joint program were working with some of the Niagara College Game Development students,” said Brown. “So, it’s great to see that mixture of programs, that they can just talk and it’s not just like two different programs separated.”

“It is exciting to see that now we have more students to draw from and this is our biggest batch yet,” said Brown about the Brock University joint program with Niagara College, which will graduate its first students this year.

“Even though I am incredibly tired after the 48 hours, I don’t think I can stop,” said Brown, who stays at the college the entire time every year. “It’s great for the students, it’s great for me, it’s great to see what they come up with.”