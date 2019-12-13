Niagara College grad self-publishes book

Loading ... Loading ...

By ALY LANCIONE

Adversity can often make us feel like giving up.

But this was not the case for Niagara College journalism graduate, Jessica Victoria, who turned her adversity into opportunity.

In her self-published book From Why To Fly, Victoria uses her personal experience with mental health, disability and LGBTBQ+ to inspire others.

“My passion is to help others with my knowledge and experiences.”

Victoria’s self-published book, released last June, is a “roadmap for anyone struggling.”

Victoria says she wrote the book because she wanted to share her experiences while sharing some of the advice she’s been given during these trying times.

She says since publishing the book, many people in similar situations have reached out to her. Many of them thanked her and said her book inspired them to persevere through difficult times.

She says for years people told her to write a book but she dreaded the idea of that much writing. Her outlook on writing changed when she realized how much of an impact her words could have.

Victoria says she gathers a lot of inspiration from pop singer Demi Lovato.

Over the years, Lovato has been open with fans about her mental health. The pop singer has been diagnosed with depression, addiction, disordered eating and bipolar disorder. Lovato has shared her experiences with fans through her song lyrics.

Meeting Lovato inspired Victoria to start her blog in 2014.

But the young writer hit a wall when she felt her blog wasn’t reaching enough people.

“I was kind of getting frustrated because my blog wasn’t reaching a lot of people. I wanted another outlet and I wanted to reach more people. I wanted to reach out to help them and I have.”

Victoria is already working on another book called So I Said To My Anxiety. She says every page will have an anxious thought followed by a more rational thought underneath.

Victoria hopes the book will be on bookshelves by May.

Victoria’s book can be purchased on Amazon or available through jessvictoria.com/shop.

