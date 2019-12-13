Niagara College Knights take mid-season breath

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

Niagara College’s Knights Men’s and Women’s Volleyball teams have had a good start to their campaign, winning six and loosing three each. Their season is halfway through, and both of the teams will be back in action on Jan. 12.

Both teams have had good home form, losing only one game, but both have had a tough time away, losing two and winning three each.

The basketball season is halfway through and the men’s team has had a little rough start, winning three of nine games.

The women’s team has had an even worse start by only winning one out of the first eight matches. Their biggest defeat had a point difference of 46 and their only win had a score difference of three.

After having a very shaky start in soccer, winning just once in the first seven matches, the Knights pulled the season back by winning the last two and breaking the four-game losing streak.

That was enough to put the Knights in a playoff spot. They eventually lost in Ottawa.

The women’s team did well, with only two lost matches. They also drew two.

The great run of form led them to the quarter finals where they lost 3-2. It was a disappointing end to a great season.

Rob Lalama, the coach for the women’s team, won the OCAA West Region Coach. Lalama also broke the record or the best finish in the program’s history, with a 7-3 record.

Players, Terin Hultink and Ceilidh Richardson made it to the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division First Team All-Stars.

Katelyn Mix, Julieanne Buist and veteran Taylor Major also made it to the OCAA Women’s Soccer West Division Second Team All-Stars.