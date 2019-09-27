Niagara College lawn party at Welland campus kicks off another school year

Loading ... Loading ...

By ARSH HUSAIN SADIQ

Staff Writer

Niagara College laid out the welcome mat for new and returning students earlier this month.

One of the highlights of Orientation Week was a lawn party held at the Welland campus on Sept. 6.

Tom Price, president of Niagara College Student Administrative Council, said the event was designed to make everyone feel at home and part of the

college family.

“This is an opportunity for students to connect, really address the feeling of loneliness and isolation, make some friends and make some memories that will last a lifetime.”

Broadcasting program student Liam McGean said he found attending the event helpful.

“It really breaks down the fear of college and gives the students something to take their mind off, especially during your first week when you’re basically scared,” said McGean, a returning student.

There was plenty to see and do at the lawn party, which included a Ferris wheel, a food truck, a portrait booth, basketball hoops, a bouncy castle, as well as other carnival-themed games.

A fire-safety demonstration featured a “burn cell,” built by Niagara College construction and trade students

The burn cell was made to look like a dorm room.

Matt Richardson, Welland Fire and Emergency Services fire prevention officer, said: “We are doing this to show students how quickly fire can grow in modern homes and the importance of having a working smoke alarm in your room.”

A small fire was lit in a trash can, and to the amazement of onlookers it took just a little over three minutes for the room to be engulfed in fire.

Temperature in the burn cell peaked at around 600 Celsius before it was safely extinguished by fire officials.