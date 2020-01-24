Niagara College mood walks continue in 2020

Loading ... Loading ...

NIAGARA NEWS STAFF

Take steps to improve your physical and mental health this winter at the Welland Campus.

Weekly Mood Walks will continue through the Winter 2020 term, led by the Niagara College Therapeutic Recreation Centre (NC TRAC). Open to all college students and employees, the outdoor 50-minute walks are being held each Wednesday departing from the Info Centre (Applied Health Institute) at 1:30 p.m. Participants are advised to meet at the Info Centre about 15 minutes prior to the outdoor walks.

“NC TRAC strives to incorporate programs and services that promote healthy bodies and healthy minds, which is why we’ve brought back Mood Walks, a province-wide initiative, this term,” said NC TRAC co-ordinator Carolina Nassar who leads the weekly Mood Walks. Nassar is also a graduate of NC’s Recreation Therapy program (2016).

“Mood Walks offer students an opportunity to take a break from academics while improving their physical and mental health, connecting with other members of the NC community and reconnecting with nature through an outdoor walk,” she said.

Nassar noted that Recreation Therapy students are also involved with the Mood Walks. As volunteers, they assist with recruiting and conversing with participants about health, recreation, the importance of social connectedness and resources available for students to maintain their overall health.

Participants are invited to fill out a form before and after the Mood Walk, to determine if the activity helped to improve their mood.