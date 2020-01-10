Niagara College names Sean Kennedy as next president

Loading ... Loading ...

By LINDSAY TWEEDLE

Staff Writer

For the first time in 25 years, Niagara College has a new president.

To loud cheers and bursts of confetti, Sean Kennedy was introduced as the sixth president of Niagara College on Jan. 10.

“(Sean) personifies our Niagara College DNA,” said John Scott, chairman of the Niagara College board of governors, in his introduction. “He brings a combination of energy, experience, vision and community connections so essential to lead Niagara College into the next chapter of our remarkable history.”

Kennedy has been on the college’s senior leadership team since 2006, and has been the senior vice-president, International since 2014. The Board of Governors selected Kennedy after a seven-month recruitment process. He will take over from Dan Patterson, whom Scott called an “iconic president” for the college in his opening remarks. Patterson was the longest-serving Niagara College president.

“I am honoured to be the next president of a college I care so deeply about, and of which I am immensely proud,” said Kennedy in his speech at the Niagara College Welland campus.

Kennedy said post-secondary institutions are experiencing significant changes right now, in areas such as demographics, domestic enrollment, funding and increased competition, but he is confident the organizational culture at Niagara College is its “biggest competitive advantage” and will allow the college to thrive.

“The last ten years for Niagara College has been amazing. I want to make the next ten years as exciting as the last,” said Kennedy. “Not radical changes, just that we continue to … nurture our organizational culture, nurture creativity, our entrepreneurial nature, so that we continue that momentum.”

Kennedy said he would like for the college to build new residences and invest in new facilities and services, and he wants to encourage academic staff and faculty to dream about new programs for the college, and innovative ways those programs could be offered as well.

The applause from those in attendance after Kennedy was announced as president lasted nearly a minute, and he said that reaction from his colleagues reinforced why he wanted to be the next president of Niagara College.

“We have just the most incredible organizational culture and DNA and students that I’m so proud of, and that will fuel me to be the best president I can be.”

A transition period will begin soon, and Kennedy will assume his duties as president on Feb. 24, 2020.