Niagara College needs to do better at waste disposal

By BREANNE ELRICK

Editorial

Many students and faculty might recall seeing large bins around Niagara College as they walk around at either campus. However, it seems that not many people understand what these odd contraptions are used for.

These bins are approximately four feet in height, they’re green and they have four separated containers inside of them. People ignore them every day and it might be surprising to some that these bins are actually there for a reason.

They are garbage bins. Each container is labelled, “Recycling, Organics, Coffee Cups, Landfill,” with infographics of what waste can go where.

Niagara College’s 2017/2018 Waste Report showed that between both campuses, the college generated 347,738.31 kilograms of solid waste. However, 37.13 per cent of that waste was organics, 9.91 per cent was coffee cups and 8.48 per cent was paper towel.

Going through the pie chart of the college’s waste, it roughly calculates that 68.55 per cent of the waste that went to the landfill could have been avoided by proper disposal.

Why are people at Niagara College not disposing of their waste responsibly? Is it that it’s too hard? Too much work?

It is not so time consuming nor will it cause tardiness nor be a serious inconvenience. The college has made it extremely easy for people to be responsible with their garbage.

How? It’s stupidly simple. By dumping food in the organics bin. Taking the lid off of coffee cups, throwing it in the Recycling container and disposing of the coffee cup in the Coffee Cup container. By rinsing yogurt containers in the bathroom and recycling it cleanly. Throwing unneeded papers into the recycling.

Basically, by following the signs on the garbage bins, it’s more than possible to become a responsible consumer.

If it’s absolutely necessary to buy and use products that produce waste, be a responsible consumer and do your part as the world needs to make serious change immediately.

The United Nations Development Group launched a report saying we have 12 years to decrease our Global Warming to ensure we will have a sustainable and equitable society. This means we have to take serious and immediate action.

It takes every single person to do their part for big change to really make a difference. If everyone thinks that their individual actions will not matter, then this type of result could occur in the 2018/2019 Waste Report as well.

There are currently four running landfills in the Niagara region. They will not be able to operate forever due to overflow and the region will need to find another space for a landfill eventually. The slower a landfill fills up, the better.

That small moment of throwing things into the garbage is a big deal in the long haul of the issue. It might not feel like it to every individual. The sad truth is that some people don’t care. That is unavoidable. But there are people who do care and there are people who will care.

The future of the planet is in the hands of human beings – the same human beings who continue to repopulate, expand and evolve.

If society wants to remain sustainable and equitable, every single piece of garbage matters. Keep that in mind while disposing of possibly avoidable waste.