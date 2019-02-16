Niagara College offers naloxone training to deal with overdoses

Loading ... Loading ...

By VICTORIA NICOLAOU

Staff Writer

Niagara College Campus Safety is offering voluntary naloxone training for interested NC administration and support staff at the Welland campus.

Don Cercone, Niagara College’s Welland campus security and parking office administrator, wants to make sure the college is prepared as the number of opioid overdoses in the Niagara region continue to rise.

“I think we’re just doing our due diligence here for the fact that there is an epidemic out there,” said Cercone. “With students now all around, if we can save a life, I mean that’s what we’re here for.”

Naloxone nasal spray is used to reverse the effects of an overdose from opioids including heroin, methadone, fentanyl and morphine.

With campus safety staff and Paragon security guards already trained in the use of naloxone, Cercone reached out to the college to see if there was interest in getting other staff trained as well.

“I opened it up and I received a great show of interest. I have about 110 people that are coming to train over three sessions,” said Cercone.

Cercone wants to make sure the college and staff are prepared, and able to recognize when a person is overdosing. Although naloxone is not an antidote, it can keep a person alive until emergency medical services (EMS) arrives.

“We can actually get there and give them a spray in their nose, and by the time EMS comes we can sort of have them stabilized,” said Cercone.

Security has naloxone kits available in their medical and automated external defibrillator (AED) bags. Cercone has also installed naloxone kits in the AED stations at both campuses. Although Cercone said each department should be equipped with their own kits – especially busier areas like the Athletic Centre – naloxone is available on campus in case of an emergency.

And in case of an emergency, Cercone said to immediately call 911.

“As soon as 911 is dialed from any phone from any campus…it comes down to our control center,” said Cercone.

Cercone said there wasn’t a specific incident at NC that prompted the Naloxone training sessions. After hearing that Sheridan College implemented the program a year ago, Cercone touched base with the college to get more information.

He brought the idea to Niagara and was tasked to develop the policies and procedures before receiving approval from NC.

Cercone said Sheridan hasn’t had to use the naloxone kits but they are equipped, which is what he wants for the college as well.

“Let’s hope that we never have to use it here in Niagara but it’s always good to be prepared and ready,” said Cercone. “A matter of minutes can save someone’s life.”

According to the Niagara Region’s website, EMS responded to 465 suspected opioid overdoses as of November 2018. Over 1,000 naloxone kits have been distributed throughout the region since the beginning of 2018.

Naloxone kits are free to anyone with a valid health card in the province of Ontario.

Niagara Region Public Health provided three training sessions for interested NC administrative and support staff on Feb. 13, Feb. 15 and Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. in the Core at the Welland campus. Additional sessions may be added at the Niagara-on-the-Lake campus and for faculty staff at a future date.

“It’s been welcomed by everybody, so I’m really, really happy about that. And the Niagara Public Health nurse, she’s really happy too that people are showing a great interest in it,” said Cercone.

“Wanting to learn how to take part in this and help our community.”